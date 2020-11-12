TheHoosier - Three-headed monster leads Indiana secondary

It is no secret the Indiana defense is among the Big Ten and nation's best this season.

Consider this, Indiana has recorded a pair of interceptions in the fourth quarter and recorded a takeaway in 32 of the last 34 games. Furthermore, Indiana has created eight takeaways this season and have scored 34 points off turnovers. In addition, Indiana has seven total interceptions in 2020 and have picked off at least two passes in four straight outings.

Need more proof?

Look no further than the Indiana secondary and cornerbacks Reese Taylor, Jaylin Williams and Tiawan Mullen.

The three are a major reason why the Hoosiers rank second in the Big Ten in interceptions (7), fourth in sacks (8), fifth in yards allowed (364 per game), fifth in opponent third down percentage (35.7) and seven in passing yards allowed (236 per game).

Not bad for three cornerbacks who stand 6-foot or shorter.

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has discussed just how physical his cornerbacks are.

"All three of our corners, they are no monster-sized guys out there. But, boy, they are physical," Wommack said.

They have showed just how physical they can be all season, including last week against Michigan.

Taylor finished with a team-high seven tackles, two tackles for loss and his first career sack. Williams had an interception for the third straight game and a tackle, while Mullen had three tackles, broke up two passes and notched a quarterback hurry.

After the game, Taylor told the media the defense did what was needed.

“Defense came with the mentality that we had to get as many stops as we can, do the best we can,” Taylor said.

That mindset can be attributed to head coach Tom Allen, who wants a top ten defense, and Wommack, who continues to draw up schemes and formation to utilize the talent he has.

Taylor, however, sees more.

"We should be No. 1 in the country in my eyes," Taylor said.

It is that attitude and play that has excited Wommack and cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby this season.