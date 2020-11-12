IU announces virtual Hoosier Hysteria for Nov. 18
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana made it official as it announced a virtual Hoosier Hysteria would take place on Nov. 18.
The Hoosiers enter the 2020-21 season just outside of the top-25 but return seven of its top nine scorers and bring in the No. 16 overall recruiting class in the country.
The college basketball season is scheduled to tip off on Nov. 25.
Below is the full release from Indian Athletics.
---
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – The Indiana University men’s basketball team will hold a virtual Hoosier Hysteria, presented by Smithville, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18. Hoosier fans can view the event on Facebook Live (facebook.com/IndianaMBB).
• As the Holiday’s approach, IU fans are asked to donate whatever they can to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank at hhfoodbank.org or at their Venmo page at HoosierHills-Foodbank.
• Indiana will return seven of its top nine scorers, including four starters, and welcomes a top recruiting class under Coach Archie Miller as the Hoosiers begin their fourth year under his guidance. Last year, IU was on the brink of earning its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted post season play after one game. The Hoosiers finished the season with a 20-12 record.
• Sophomore preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is back after leading the team with 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. Senior guard Aljami Durham returns along with his 71 career starts. The Georgia native averaged 9.8 points. Senior center Joey Brunk averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32 starts. Junior guard Rob Phinisee has made 45 career starts and averaged 7.3 points and led the team with 93 assists.
• Junior forward Race Thompson, sophomore wing Jerome Hunter and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin give IU a deep returning cast. A trio of freshmen guards Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal (Indiana Mr. Basketball, 2020), and Trey Galloway all look to have an immediate pact.
• The college basketball season begins Wednesday, November 25. IU will host Tennessee Tech before venturing to Asheville, N.C. for the Maui Invitational November 30-Dec. 2.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.