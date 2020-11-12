Indiana made it official as it announced a virtual Hoosier Hysteria would take place on Nov. 18. The Hoosiers enter the 2020-21 season just outside of the top-25 but return seven of its top nine scorers and bring in the No. 16 overall recruiting class in the country. The college basketball season is scheduled to tip off on Nov. 25. Below is the full release from Indian Athletics. ---

