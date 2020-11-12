TheHoosier - Penix selected as Manning Award QB of the Week

The honors continue to come in for Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix, who was selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

The distinction comes as the result of the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Facebook contest and Penix was chosen over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week. Penix earns the honor after leading the Hoosiers to a 38-21 win over Michigan to help Indiana move to 3-0. In the win, Penix was 30-of-50 for a career high 342 yards and three touchdowns. His 50 pass attempts set a career mark.

On the season, Penix has thrown for 750 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

Penix was also one of eight quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Foundation Great 8 list and is also part of the O'Brien Award Midseason Watch List.

With the win, Indiana moved up to 10th in the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll and will travel to Michigan State this Saturday for a noon kickoff on ABC.