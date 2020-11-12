Matthews was a former four-star recruit with an offer list that included Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama among other.

Indiana received news that Florida State transfer DJ Matthews will be joining the Indiana program, he announced on Thursday.

In three seasons with Florida State, Matthews totaled 83 receptions for 807 yards and five touchdowns. His career-best game came in 2018 against No. 21 NC State where he hauled in 10 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. He started nine games in 2019.

He also was a standout on punt returns, ranking 10th in Florida State history with 582 return yards. He entered the 2020 season ranked eighth among active FBS players with an average of 10.4 yards per return.

Matthews entered the transfer portal in September.

Matthews joins an Indiana roster that will be expecting to lose two key pieces at the wide receiver position in Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle after this season.

The Jacksonville native will join the already 25 players from Florida on the Indiana roster. He will have one year of eligibility left.