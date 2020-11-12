Indiana extends offer to 2021 forward Mustapha Amzil
Indiana's class of 2021 hot board had just two members remaining but on Wednesday night, the Hoosiers extended an offer to three-star forward Mustapha Amzil of First Love Academy (PA). The 6-foot-9 forward arrived in the United States about a month ago and has seen his recruitment absolutely take off.
He has hauled in more than 20 offers in the past few weeks from programs like Illinois, Marquette, DePaul, Kansas State, Maryland, NC State, Georgia Tech, Pitt and others.
Amzil originally heard from Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter a few weeks ago.
Amzil's reaction when IU reached out was about the history and talent Indiana has been able to produce.
"I know it's a big time program and great school and history," Amzil told TheHoosier.com. "They produce many NBA players"
During his call with IU, while still in its introductory stages, Amzil was taken around campus with a 'virtual visit'.
"It was good, showed me the campus, and facilities," Amzil said. "The buildings are in a compact area and everything is in walking distance. And very good facilities."
