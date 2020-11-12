TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 12th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

IU already had one of the best soccer programs in the nation, and starting this fall, they now have some of the best facilities. Via a $7 million lead gift, the Jerry F. Tardy Center opened. @IndianaMSOC HC Todd Yeagley on what it means for #iums past and future: @IUSTVsports pic.twitter.com/W1KlzogMHY

Indiana has extended an offer to 2021 forward Mustapha Amzil, he tells me #iubb https://t.co/8lMXYsWXhp

On cue, #iubb announces Logan Duncomb signing for 2021 week. Archie Miller on Duncomb: "“Logan is a throwback front court player with a relentless work ethic and a genuine love for competing. He is an elite runner in the open court with an exceptional feel for the game."

