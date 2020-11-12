 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 12th
The Hoosier Daily: November 12th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Ty Fryfogle letting his game do the talking in 2020

How things stand with final eight 2021 five-star players

LIVE Blog: Early Signing Period tips off

Expectations high for Indiana Women's Basketball, B1G preseason favorite

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State

IU announces partnership offering digital platform for former athletes

Three and Out: Keys to an Indiana win over Michigan State

Archie Miller comments on Logan Duncomb signing

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

‘Why come to Indiana?’ How IU football convinced recruits, built a top-10 program-- Indy Star

IU WOMEN PICKED TO WIN BIG TEN-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU O-LINE SEEKS TO BUILD OFF OF MICHIGAN PERFORMANCE-- Hoosier Sports Report

It’s been a very good day for Indiana women’s basketball-- Crimson Quarry

IU seeking more pressure from 4-man rush-- The Herald Bulletin

IU football’s cornerbacks are establishing themselves as a physical force-- Indiana Daily Student

Logan Duncomb Signs National Letter of Intent To Play Basketball at Indiana-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

----

{{ article.author_name }}