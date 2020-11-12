TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: November 12th

The Hoosier Daily: November 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Welcome to Indiana, @LoganDuncomb!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 12, 2020
⚪️ ★★★★
🔴 6'9" Center
⚪️ 2x Ohio State Champion
🔴 Moeller High School pic.twitter.com/SWw5wHsz5j
#BuildTheMonster | #IUBase ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/VH8o9ZYpnX— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) November 11, 2020
IU already had one of the best soccer programs in the nation, and starting this fall, they now have some of the best facilities.— Jack (@jackcedwards) November 11, 2020
Via a $7 million lead gift, the Jerry F. Tardy Center opened. @IndianaMSOC HC Todd Yeagley on what it means for #iums past and future:@IUSTVsports pic.twitter.com/W1KlzogMHY
Picked to win it. 🏆https://t.co/V15HyQ9Kss#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/y6I5TfpFX3— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) November 11, 2020
Indiana has extended an offer to 2021 forward Mustapha Amzil, he tells me #iubbhttps://t.co/8lMXYsWXhp— Alec Lasley (@allasley) November 12, 2020
On cue, #iubb announces Logan Duncomb signing for 2021 week. Archie Miller on Duncomb: "“Logan is a throwback front court player with a relentless work ethic and a genuine love for competing. He is an elite runner in the open court with an exceptional feel for the game."— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) November 11, 2020
Headlines
‘Why come to Indiana?’ How IU football convinced recruits, built a top-10 program-- Indy Star
IU WOMEN PICKED TO WIN BIG TEN-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU O-LINE SEEKS TO BUILD OFF OF MICHIGAN PERFORMANCE-- Hoosier Sports Report
It’s been a very good day for Indiana women’s basketball-- Crimson Quarry
IU seeking more pressure from 4-man rush-- The Herald Bulletin
IU football’s cornerbacks are establishing themselves as a physical force-- Indiana Daily Student
Logan Duncomb Signs National Letter of Intent To Play Basketball at Indiana-- IU Athletics
