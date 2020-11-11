If you’re looking for Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle to be vocal on the field, you’re looking for the wrong guy.

Fryfogle admits he prefers to let his game do the talking, and, as was shown against Michigan, the talking can be rather loud.

Against the Wolverines, Fryfogle finished with seven receptions for a career high 142 yards and a 24-yard touchdown.

“I like to let my game do the talking,” Fryfogle told the media this week.

However, when pressed against his performance against Michigan, Fryfogle said his performance was a result of a belief established during practice leading up to the game and something the Hoosiers saw on film from Michigan’s defense against Michigan State.

“It just started earlier in the week in practice with building confidence up in throwing the deep balls. We knew we were going to have to throw the deep ball because they play mostly man. You got to make plays against man. There’s no other formula to it,” Fryfogle said after the Michigan win.

His performance grew rave reviews from quarterback Michael Penix, who told the media Fryfogle shows every day what he is capable of on the practice field.

“Ty Fry, he had a great game. That is something that we expect out of him. He shows us every day in practice, he works hard, and he deserves it,” Penix said.