Ty Fryfogle letting his game do the talking in 2020
If you’re looking for Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle to be vocal on the field, you’re looking for the wrong guy.
Fryfogle admits he prefers to let his game do the talking, and, as was shown against Michigan, the talking can be rather loud.
Against the Wolverines, Fryfogle finished with seven receptions for a career high 142 yards and a 24-yard touchdown.
“I like to let my game do the talking,” Fryfogle told the media this week.
However, when pressed against his performance against Michigan, Fryfogle said his performance was a result of a belief established during practice leading up to the game and something the Hoosiers saw on film from Michigan’s defense against Michigan State.
“It just started earlier in the week in practice with building confidence up in throwing the deep balls. We knew we were going to have to throw the deep ball because they play mostly man. You got to make plays against man. There’s no other formula to it,” Fryfogle said after the Michigan win.
His performance grew rave reviews from quarterback Michael Penix, who told the media Fryfogle shows every day what he is capable of on the practice field.
“Ty Fry, he had a great game. That is something that we expect out of him. He shows us every day in practice, he works hard, and he deserves it,” Penix said.
The hard work is something Fryfogle has not shied away from this year. A season ago, he reeled in 45 passes for 604 yards and three touchdowns last year. When Indiana had to shut down practices earlier this year due to Covid-19, he returned home to Mississippi and continued to put in work. Upon his arrival back to Bloomington, he told the media he tried to stay in shape and catch balls in Mississippi.
In addition to putting in work at home, Fryfogle never wavered on putting work in during his time in Bloomington, either, admitting that due to being coached and an understanding of what he is doing at the college level, he has been able to improve each season.
Those improvements are a reason why he can see himself joining former Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook in the NFL.
“Just setting goals for myself, trying to get to where I want to be and reach those goals. Watching Nick Westbrook play on a Sunday night gave me motivation that I can do this,” Fryfogle said.
However, there is work left to be done in Bloomington as the Hoosiers travel to East Lansing Saturday for a noon kickoff on ABC against Michigan State, and Indiana will need another big game out of Fryfogle if they are to stand a chance.
“We have been progressing each and every week, and that is what is scary for us," Fryfogle said. "The passing and the offense is getting better each and every week. I feel that we need to keep progressing."
