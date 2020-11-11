TheHoosier - Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan State

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that Indiana plays, TheHoosier.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big Ten conference matchup with Michigan State.

What can you expect from the Michigan State Spartans and first-year coach Mel Tucker? Well, we contacted an authority on the subject in Paul Konyndyk, associate editor of SpartanMag, who gives insight on Michigan State and how Saturday may go.