Indiana announced a special partnership with Athlete Network that will allow former student-athletes the opportunity to stay connected with teammates, classmates and friends, while also providing them with exclusive team-related content.

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana - There’s always been something special about being a Hoosier student-athlete. Today, IU Athletics is excited to announce something special for its former players.

IU Athletics and the I Association have teamed with Athlete Network to launch a new digital platform that will serve as a digital one-stop shop for alums, enabling them to stay connected with teammates, classmates and friends and providing them with exclusive team-related content.

Along with expanding support and communication with their alumni athletes, the technology solution will also immediately provide cutting edge data insights and reporting to athletic administrators. Future additions to this platform will include career placement services and a partnership with the Excellence Academy for a robust mentoring program for all generations of Hoosier athletes.

“IU Athletics and the I Association strive to offer our student-athletes a community for life, and we are excited to partner with Athlete Network to expand the opportunities for our alums to remain as connected as they want to after their undergraduate athletic careers are over,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson.

“This partnership will enhance and build on the already strong tradition of the I Association, as Athlete Network offers improved means of engagement, communications, and interaction that will be a tremendous benefit to our alums who wish to remain involved and informed about Hoosier Nation. We are extremely proud of everything that our former student-athletes have done to represent Indiana University and our department both while they were in Bloomington and after they depart, and we are excited to offer Athlete Network’s expertise and platform as a way to remain connected.”

Indiana joins Penn State, Maryland, and Purdue as the fourth Big 10 Conference member to power their own customized network using Athlete Network's Unite software.

"The farther I get away from my 1982 graduation, the more important it has become for me to stay in touch with my teammates and contemporaries,” said I Association Director Brian Brase. “The I Association has been limited in reaching all letter winning alumni – until now. The Hoosier Athlete Network modernizes our alumni communication and engagement and will foster connectivity and information sharing for many years to come."

Among the features provided to alumni by the Hoosier Athlete Network are:

Job Search– Information about jobs posted by IU alumni as well as more than 300 regional and national companies looking to hire student-athletes; Event and Ticketing Information– Detailed information on upcoming reunions, special events, and sporting events; Peer-to-Peer Connection– Access to a private network to stay connected with former teammates and fellow Hoosier student-athletes; Special Content – Customized news, videos and more about specific sports, IU Athletics and Indiana University.

"Indiana Athletics has such a storied tradition that we are honored to be a part of their new strategic initiatives with the I Association,” said Brett Fuller, Vice President of Partnerships at Athlete Network. “It is no surprise that IU invests in not only an athlete’s time on campus, but looks to stay engaged with those athletes after their years in Bloomington. I look forward to a great partnership with my friends and colleagues at IU."

For more information on the I Association, visit http://www.iuvarsityclub.com/iassociation or contact Brian Brase at bbrase@iu.edu.