For the third time in the last five seasons, the Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball program is ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. This time, however, marks the program’s highest ever ranking leading into the season at No. 16 overall.

Additionally, this season marks the first time Indiana has been picked by coaches and media polls to win the Big Ten.

Head coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers are coming off a 2019-20 shortened season in which the team went 24-8 (13-5 B1G) overall. Both the total and conference win tallies are both program records for what was a historic season for Indiana. The Hoosiers were projected to host two rounds at home in Bloomington as a No. 4 seed in the Cincinnati region, according to ESPN’s Charlie Creme.

Last season, Indiana defeated South Carolina on a neutral court in the U.S. Virgin Islands for what would be the Gamecocks’ only loss of the year. This season, South Carolina got all but one vote for the No. 1 ranking in the AP preseason poll.

The Hoosiers return four starters from last season’s team: Ali Patberg, Grace Berger, Jaelynn Penn, and Aleksa Gulbe. Only Brenna Wise departs from the starting lineup this season due to graduation.