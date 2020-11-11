Indiana head football coach Tom Allen is fully aware of the fact that his team is ranked 10th in the country for the first time since 1969.

And if anyone expected Allen and the Hoosiers to relax on prior success, they would be sadly mistaken.

After all, this is Michigan State week, and the Spartans are a program Allen has not beaten since he became the head coach. Factor in there is an empty spot next to the Old Oaken Bucket in the trophy case, and Allen has plenty of motivation to deliver to the Hoosiers this week as they travel to East Lansing in hopes of bringing the Old Brass Spittoon back to Bloomington.

In order for Indiana to pick up a win, three big things have to happen. We examine them here.