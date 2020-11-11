TheHoosier - Archie Miller comments on Logan Duncomb signing

“On behalf of Indiana University and our basketball staff we would like to welcome Logan Duncomb to our basketball family.

“If you asked me to describe Logan in one word, I would say “winner”. Logan comes from one of the best basketball programs in the Midwest in Archbishop Moeller High School. The coaching staff at Moeller, led by Head Coach Carl Kremer, prepares their players for the demands of college basketball as well as any high school program in the country. As a starter at Moeller, Logan has helped lead his team to an amazing 55-1 record, winning a Division I State Championship in Ohio as a sophomore and a number 1 state ranking as a junior before the season was cancelled. As he enters his senior season, Moeller is nationally rated preseason number 8 by MaxPreps. In addition, he played on an Indiana Elite Team that was recognized as one of the top program’s in the country. Logan’s winning mentality also translates in the classroom as he is ranked near the top of his graduating class.

“Logan is a throwback front court player with a relentless work ethic and a genuine love for competing. He is an elite runner in the open court with an exceptional feel for the game. He also craves the physicality that he will encounter in the Big Ten.

“I am extremely excited to add Logan to our program and look forward to coaching him. I want to thank his father, Brandon, his mother, Erin, and his sister, Annalie , for supporting Logan in his decision to become a Hoosier as he chose Indiana over some of the top basketball and academic institutions in the nation.”