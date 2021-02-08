TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 8th

The Hoosier Daily: February 8th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Buccaneers look to Randle El to bring the 'juice and energy'
After The Game With Todd Leary
Indiana beats Iowa 67-65 on game-winner from Armaan Franklin
WATCH: Armaan Franklin, Race Thompson react to 67-65 win over Iowa
WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to 67-65 win over Iowa
Video: Armaan Franklin hits game-winner to lift Indiana over No. 8 Iowa
Indiana freshmen step up in a big way when needed most
Indiana lands commitment of Rivals150 wing CJ Gunn
CJ Gunn breaks down his commitment to Indiana
Video: CJ Gunn goes in-depth about his commitment to Indiana
Tweets of the Day
𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙄𝙄 🔴⚪️#excapetheordinary pic.twitter.com/x3RfY2lvis— CJ Gunn (@CJ_Gunn22) February 8, 2021
DAGGER!@unkle44artty gives @IndianaMBB the lead late! pic.twitter.com/2fiyS7yWw5— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 7, 2021
Got it 𝘿𝙊𝙉𝙀 ‼️— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 7, 2021
First 𝘄𝗶𝗻 in Iowa City since '94. pic.twitter.com/SGB8RX7s0m
#iubb overseas today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 7, 2021
🏀 @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 22 pts (9-14 FG, 4-8 3FG), 3 rebs, 2 asts, 3 stls
🏀 @RoJoJr (#Fethiye🇹🇷): 21 pts (9-15 FG, 3-5 3FG), 7 rebs, 8 asts
🏀 @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 15 pts (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 6 rebs, 3 asts
Indiana defeats (8) Iowa 67-65, and the Hoosiers have now won 5 of their last 6 games against AP Top-10 teams.@IndianaMBB has held Iowa to under 70 points in both meetings this season. No other team has even done that once. pic.twitter.com/EEQhVuJjMA— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 7, 2021
🎥 Another #iuwbb road 𝙙𝙪𝙗. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Zrgxaabndq— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 7, 2021
Congratulations to Hoosier legend Antwaan Randle El (@TheRealRandleEl): Offensive Assistant for the #SuperBowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers! #GoBucs #iufb— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 8, 2021
Headlines
Insider: IU learns to live without its guards; may have saved its season in the process-- Indy Star
IU basketball recruiting: Why Lawrence North junior C.J. Gunn picked Hoosiers-- Indy Star
NO. 17 IU WOMEN NAB 1ST WIN AT IOWA SINCE 1994-- Hoosier Sports Report
Penn opts out of women’s season-- Crimson Quarry
Thompson sparks IU on both ends against Iowa-- The Herald Bulletin
Indiana Completes Sweep of Hoosier Invite With 17-4 Win Over Salem-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
