TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 8th

Got it π˜Ώπ™Šπ™‰π™€ ‼️ First π˜„π—Άπ—» in Iowa City since '94. pic.twitter.com/SGB8RX7s0m

Indiana defeats (8) Iowa 67-65, and the Hoosiers have now won 5 of their last 6 games against AP Top-10 teams. @IndianaMBB has held Iowa to under 70 points in both meetings this season. No other team has even done that once. pic.twitter.com/EEQhVuJjMA

Congratulations to Hoosier legend Antwaan Randle El ( @TheRealRandleEl ): Offensive Assistant for the #SuperBowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers! #GoBucs #iufb

Indiana Completes Sweep of Hoosier Invite With 17-4 Win Over Salem-- IU Athletics

Thompson sparks IU on both ends against Iowa-- The Herald Bulletin

NO. 17 IU WOMEN NAB 1ST WIN AT IOWA SINCE 1994-- Hoosier Sports Report

Insider: IU learns to live without its guards; may have saved its season in the process-- Indy Star

