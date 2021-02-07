There always comes a point in the college basketball season when a team will have to rely on its freshmen to help lead the team to a big win, or hold the lead during a crucial stretch in the game.

On Sunday, it was IU's freshmen class that led multiple runs that would ultimately play a huge role in determining the outcome, a 67-65 win over No. 8 Iowa.

It hasn't been an easy ride for the four freshmen on the Indiana roster. All four have shown flashes, but had struggled to bring consistent outputs from game-to-game.

Their time had been coming, however. Throughout the entire season, each freshman had their moment in different times. On Sunday, it came full circle and it was all four who played significant minutes helping IU to another big win.

"Props to the young guys, they bring it to practice every single day. Even when they weren't getting the minutes they wanted to, they brought it every day. Day in and day out, you see them in the gym... they come to the gym nonstop," IU junior forward Race Thompson said. "I'm just so happy seeing their work pay off."

Not only did all four freshmen see double-digit minutes, they all contributed in some way. They combined for 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a total of 57 minutes played.