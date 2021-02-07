Indiana lands commitment of Rivals150 wing CJ Gunn
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Class of 2022 wing CJ Gunn announced his commitment to Indiana on Sunday afternoon. He is the first commitment for the Hoosiers in the 2022 class.
The Lawrence North (IN) product chose Indiana over programs like Kansas State, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Xavier and others.
Gunn is ranked No. 148 in the class of 2022.
The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 14 points per game for one of the top teams in the state has been one of the better developing guards over the course of the last year.
Gunn is a versatile wing who can play both on and off of the ball. His shooting has improved greatly and has become more of a knockdown shooter this season. His defensive ability is highlighted by his athleticism and length.
IU head coach Archie Miller has been open about getting longer and more athletic on the wing, and that's exactly what he gets with Gunn.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.