TheHoosier - Buccaneers look to Randle El to bring the 'juice and energy'

As a player at Indiana University, former quarterback Antwaan Randle El was known for his passion, energy and ability to get his teammates fired up.

Over time and now, as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those traits have not changed, according to those who play for him.

Ahead of Super Bowl LV in Tampa this Sunday, several Tampa Bay players shared with TheHoosier.com what makes Randle El, who was not made available to the media during Super Bowl media availabilities, special.

Randle El played for Indiana from 1998-2001 and wasted little time making an immediate impact.

As a freshman, he was selected as the Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year after throwing for 1,745 yards, rushing for 873 and recording 17 total touchdowns.



He would earn All-Big Ten honors in 1999, 2000 and 2001 and was named a first team All-American and Big Ten MVP in his senior season, along with finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

He was the first player in NCAA history to score 40 touchdowns (45) and throw for 40 TDs (42), the first to record over 2,500 total yards in four seasons, and the first to both pass for over 6,000 yards and rush for over 3,000 yards.

Randle El is still IU’s all-time leader in total yards (11,364) and sits second all-time in Indiana University football history for passing yards (7,469), rushing yards (3,895) and total touchdowns scored (45).

Randle El played in the NFL from 2002-2010 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington.