Indiana hit some big shots late in the game on Sunday, coming out on top with a 67-65 win over No. 8 Iowa.

IU sophomore guard Armaan Franklin hit a step-back game-winning jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift the Hoosiers to the win.

After the shot, Franklin ran back and pointed into the crowd.

"My mom, my brothers, my niece and a couple family friends," Franklin said of who he pointed to. "They haven't all been at the game together in a long time so it was good for this one to go."

Watch Franklin’s shot and the call from FOX announcers Gus Johnson and Bill Raftery.