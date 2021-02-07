Indiana defeated Iowa 67-65 in dramatic fashion thanks to some heroics from sophomore guard Armaan Franklin.

Indiana’s first half was abysmal for the most part. They struggled mightily on offense, especially on layups. At one point, the Hoosiers were just 5-of-27 from the field and were getting smoked on the other end.

Iowa began the game shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 5-of-5 from three. However, the Hoosiers started getting engaged defensively and forced the Hawkeyes into several large scoring droughts. Iowa’s field goal percentage was reduced to just 37 percent by halftime and a 12-2 run from Indiana inexplicably put the Hoosiers ahead 33-31 at the midway point.

It was a low-scoring affair the rest of the way. Long stretches of poor shot-making from both sides resulted in poor shooting numbers for both teams in the second half. It was close until the final buzzer. The biggest moment of the game came with 1.8 seconds to go. With the game tied at 65, Armaan Franklin hit a step back 17-footer to put Indiana up by two and win the game. He finished with just four points on 2-of-10 shooting.