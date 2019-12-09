News More News
The Hoosier Daily: December 9

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Virginia 2020 running back Tim Baldwin committed to Indiana on Sunday afternoon. He was one of four commitments for the Hoosiers.
Indiana to play Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Virginia running back Tim Baldwin commits to Indiana

Texas safety Bryson Bonds commits to Indiana

Ohio tight end AJ Barner commits to Indiana

New Palestine RB, Indiana all-time leading rusher Spegal commits to Indiana

WATCH: Fred Glass, Tom Allen, captains talk bowl assignment, new contract

Hoosier commits, targets named to All-Indiana teams

Hoosier Breakdown: Wisconsin

Insider: IU football getting a glimpse of what winning feels like with bowl destination -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers heading to the Gator Bowl -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU football to play in Gator Bowl against Tennessee -- Indiana Daily Student

IU Football Headed to the Gator Bowl to Face Tennessee -- The Daily Hoosier

Picks, predictions for every college football bowl game, including the national championship -- ESPN

