Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Virginia 2020 running back Tim Baldwin committed to Indiana on Sunday afternoon. He was one of four commitments for the Hoosiers. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Seen on TheHoosier

Videos

Tweets of the Day

It’s Official! @Vol_Football vs. @IndianaFootball playing in the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2nd! pic.twitter.com/E5HQxAzSfI — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 8, 2019

Great opportunity ahead. Proud of this team!! pic.twitter.com/ZQFMFfZMk8 — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) December 8, 2019

Ohio tight end AJ Barner commits to Indiana. That's IU's third commit of the day. #iufb https://t.co/25836nVlQ1 — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 9, 2019

2020 Virginia running back Tim Baldwin has committed to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/RojMSZqAjo — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 8, 2019

Texas safety Bryson Bonds commits to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/rzwvNpbxa3 — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 8, 2019

Arizona four-star defensive end Jason Harris on his official visit to Indiana this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/cL602XqFL3 — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 8, 2019

Headlines