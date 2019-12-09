The Hoosier Daily: December 9
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana to play Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Virginia running back Tim Baldwin commits to Indiana
Texas safety Bryson Bonds commits to Indiana
Ohio tight end AJ Barner commits to Indiana
New Palestine RB, Indiana all-time leading rusher Spegal commits to Indiana
WATCH: Fred Glass, Tom Allen, captains talk bowl assignment, new contract
Hoosier commits, targets named to All-Indiana teams
Videos
Tweets of the Day
It’s Official! @Vol_Football vs. @IndianaFootball playing in the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2nd! pic.twitter.com/E5HQxAzSfI— TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 8, 2019
Great opportunity ahead. Proud of this team!! pic.twitter.com/ZQFMFfZMk8— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) December 8, 2019
Ohio tight end AJ Barner commits to Indiana. That's IU's third commit of the day. #iufb https://t.co/25836nVlQ1— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 9, 2019
2020 Virginia running back Tim Baldwin has committed to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/RojMSZqAjo— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 8, 2019
Texas safety Bryson Bonds commits to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/rzwvNpbxa3— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 8, 2019
After a great home visit with Coach Hart I’m very excited to say I’m committed to Indiana University! Thank you to coach @MHart2032 @CoachAllenIU @KalenDeBoer for the opportunity!! #LEO #GoHoosiers #IUFB #Hoosiers 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/btw9Clu7Ur— Charlie Spegal (@charliespegal32) December 9, 2019
Arizona four-star defensive end Jason Harris on his official visit to Indiana this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/cL602XqFL3— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 8, 2019
Headlines
Insider: IU football getting a glimpse of what winning feels like with bowl destination -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers heading to the Gator Bowl -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU football to play in Gator Bowl against Tennessee -- Indiana Daily Student
IU Football Headed to the Gator Bowl to Face Tennessee -- The Daily Hoosier
Picks, predictions for every college football bowl game, including the national championship -- ESPN
