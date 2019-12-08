News More News
WATCH: Fred Glass, Tom Allen, captains talk bowl assignment, new contract

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass and head coach Tom Allen held a press conference in Memorial Stadium to announce Indiana's bowl assignment to the Taxslayer Gator Bowl and Allen's new seven-year contract. Captains Coy Cronk, Nick Westbrook, Simon Stepaniak and Reakwon Jones also spoke to the media.

Watch what they had to say in the videos below.

Fred Glass and Tom Allen

Nick Westbrook

Coy Cronk

Simon Stepaniak

Reakwon Jones

{{ article.author_name }}