Hoosier commits, targets named to All-Indiana teams
The Indiana Football Coaches Association released its All-Indiana teams for each class of Indiana high school football for the 2020 and 2021 classes, as well as its Top-50 team, on Saturday evening.
Several Indiana 2020 commits and 2020 and 2021 targets were included.
Indiana has five current commitments from its own state, and four of them were named to the IFCA's All-Indiana teams Saturday.
Campbellsburg defensive Caleb Murphy wasn't honored because he missed his senior year due to injury.
Indianapolis Scecina Memorial wide receiver David Baker was named Indiana Class 2A All-State, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger offensive tackle Luke Wiginton was named Indiana Class 5A All-State and Noblesville offensive guard Cameron Knight was named Indiana Class 6A All-State.
Carmel linebacker Ty Wise was named to the IFCA Top-50 All-State Team, which includes the top 50 players in the state for the 2019 season. No other Indiana commit was included in that list.
The following are Indiana in-state targets who were included in the All-State teams as well.
IFCA Top-50 All-State Team
2020 Beech Grove offensive lineman Josh Fryar
2020 Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman Randy Holtz
2020 New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal
2020 Culver Academies defensive end Deontae Craig
2020 East Noble safety Bailey Parker
2021 Ben Davis athlete Daylan Carnell
2021 Valparaiso defensive lineman Cooper Jones
2021 Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley
2022 Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry
Indiana Senior All-State Teams
Class 6A
Zionsville kicker Chris Freeman
Class 5A
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger athlete Patrick Finley
Class 4A
DeKalb offensive lineman Tyler Pomeroy
Roncalli defensive end Jack Wardzala
Indiana Junior All-State Teams
Class 6A
Pike defensive end Kyran Montgomery
Center Grove defensive lineman Austin Booker
Class 5A
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable
Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt
Elkhart Central defensive lineman Rodney McGraw
Class 4A
East Central offensive lineman Luke Collinsworth
Class 3A
2022 Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen
IFCA Mr. Football Position Awards
The IFCA also named Mr. Football award winners for each position, and Indiana also saw representation in those categories as well.
Linebacker commit Ty Wise was honored for all linebackers in the state. Wise guided Carmel to a state title from the defensive side of the ball with 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
These awards could not possibly be handed out without honoring New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal, who became the state's all-time leading rusher in 2019. He set that record in just three seasons, hitting 10,867 rushing yards for his career. In 2019, he totaled 3,168 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns on 330 carries. Indiana is hoping to bring him in as a walk-on if it cannot open up a spot for running back in the 2020 class or earns the commitment of Virginia running back Tim Baldwin.
Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman Randy Holtz was included to represent all offensive linemen in the state for 2019. Holtz is very versatile for Snider, as he will often play both tackle and guard and plays both ways. Holtz is increasingly becoming a take for Indiana in the 2020 class, but with one spot left for an offensive lineman, there are names above Holtz's that Indiana hopes to bring in.
