Hoosier commits, targets named to All-Indiana teams

The Indiana Football Coaches Association released its All-Indiana teams for each class of Indiana high school football for the 2020 and 2021 classes, as well as its Top-50 team, on Saturday evening.

Several Indiana 2020 commits and 2020 and 2021 targets were included.

Indiana wide receiver commit David Baker was named Class 2A All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association on Saturday.
Indiana wide receiver commit David Baker was named Class 2A All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association on Saturday.

Indiana has five current commitments from its own state, and four of them were named to the IFCA's All-Indiana teams Saturday.

Campbellsburg defensive Caleb Murphy wasn't honored because he missed his senior year due to injury.

Indianapolis Scecina Memorial wide receiver David Baker was named Indiana Class 2A All-State, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger offensive tackle Luke Wiginton was named Indiana Class 5A All-State and Noblesville offensive guard Cameron Knight was named Indiana Class 6A All-State.

Carmel linebacker Ty Wise was named to the IFCA Top-50 All-State Team, which includes the top 50 players in the state for the 2019 season. No other Indiana commit was included in that list.

The following are Indiana in-state targets who were included in the All-State teams as well.

IFCA Top-50 All-State Team

2020 Beech Grove offensive lineman Josh Fryar

2020 Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman Randy Holtz

2020 New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal

2020 Culver Academies defensive end Deontae Craig

2020 East Noble safety Bailey Parker

2021 Ben Davis athlete Daylan Carnell

2021 Valparaiso defensive lineman Cooper Jones

2021 Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley

2022 Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry

Indiana Senior All-State Teams

Class 6A

Zionsville kicker Chris Freeman

Class 5A

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger athlete Patrick Finley

Class 4A

DeKalb offensive lineman Tyler Pomeroy

Roncalli defensive end Jack Wardzala

Indiana Junior All-State Teams

Class 6A

Pike defensive end Kyran Montgomery

Center Grove defensive lineman Austin Booker

Class 5A

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt

Elkhart Central defensive lineman Rodney McGraw

Class 4A

East Central offensive lineman Luke Collinsworth

Class 3A

2022 Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen

IFCA Mr. Football Position Awards

The IFCA also named Mr. Football award winners for each position, and Indiana also saw representation in those categories as well.

Linebacker commit Ty Wise was honored for all linebackers in the state. Wise guided Carmel to a state title from the defensive side of the ball with 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

These awards could not possibly be handed out without honoring New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal, who became the state's all-time leading rusher in 2019. He set that record in just three seasons, hitting 10,867 rushing yards for his career. In 2019, he totaled 3,168 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns on 330 carries. Indiana is hoping to bring him in as a walk-on if it cannot open up a spot for running back in the 2020 class or earns the commitment of Virginia running back Tim Baldwin.

Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman Randy Holtz was included to represent all offensive linemen in the state for 2019. Holtz is very versatile for Snider, as he will often play both tackle and guard and plays both ways. Holtz is increasingly becoming a take for Indiana in the 2020 class, but with one spot left for an offensive lineman, there are names above Holtz's that Indiana hopes to bring in.

