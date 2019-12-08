The Indiana Football Coaches Association released its All-Indiana teams for each class of Indiana high school football for the 2020 and 2021 classes, as well as its Top-50 team, on Saturday evening. Several Indiana 2020 commits and 2020 and 2021 targets were included.

Indiana wide receiver commit David Baker was named Class 2A All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association on Saturday. (adidas)

Indiana has five current commitments from its own state, and four of them were named to the IFCA's All-Indiana teams Saturday. Campbellsburg defensive Caleb Murphy wasn't honored because he missed his senior year due to injury. Indianapolis Scecina Memorial wide receiver David Baker was named Indiana Class 2A All-State, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger offensive tackle Luke Wiginton was named Indiana Class 5A All-State and Noblesville offensive guard Cameron Knight was named Indiana Class 6A All-State. Carmel linebacker Ty Wise was named to the IFCA Top-50 All-State Team, which includes the top 50 players in the state for the 2019 season. No other Indiana commit was included in that list. The following are Indiana in-state targets who were included in the All-State teams as well.

IFCA Top-50 All-State Team

2020 Beech Grove offensive lineman Josh Fryar 2020 Fort Wayne Snider offensive lineman Randy Holtz 2020 New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal 2020 Culver Academies defensive end Deontae Craig 2020 East Noble safety Bailey Parker 2021 Ben Davis athlete Daylan Carnell 2021 Valparaiso defensive lineman Cooper Jones 2021 Lawrence North quarterback Donaven McCulley 2022 Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry

Indiana Senior All-State Teams

Class 6A Zionsville kicker Chris Freeman Class 5A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger athlete Patrick Finley Class 4A DeKalb offensive lineman Tyler Pomeroy Roncalli defensive end Jack Wardzala

Indiana Junior All-State Teams

Class 6A Pike defensive end Kyran Montgomery Center Grove defensive lineman Austin Booker Class 5A Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt Elkhart Central defensive lineman Rodney McGraw Class 4A East Central offensive lineman Luke Collinsworth Class 3A 2022 Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen

IFCA Mr. Football Position Awards