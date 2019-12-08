Texas safety Bryson Bonds announced his commitment to Indiana via Twitter after his official visit to Indiana this weekend.

"The overall culture is what I need," Bonds told TheHoosier.com on Sunday. "They present a great opportunity for me to grow spiritually, their business school is among the top 10 in the nation, its on the level of football that I have dreamt of competing at, and the players and I are very compatible, and for them to be so bought in to the program makes me want to do the same. It felt like home."

Texas 2020 three-star safety Bryson Bonds announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana. He chose the Hoosiers over Kansas, Minnesota and Texas Tech.

Bonds' relationship with Indiana safeties coach Kasey Teegardin played a major part in the safety's decision to commit to the Hoosiers.

"He seems really cool ,and I really like the energy he gives off for sure," Bonds told TheHoosier.com about Teegardin in November. "He gave me a really good image of what the program is about and what they value."

Indiana hasn't been recruiting Bonds for long. The Hoosier staff began evaluating him around the beginning of October and eventually offered him towards the end of the month. When Bonds was first offered by Indiana, he was interested in Kansas and Texas Tech and had offers from military academies and Ivy League schools, but as time has passed, his Indiana offer has really intrigued him, he said.

Bonds played Texas Class 5A football, which is nearly at the top of the state's famously strong talent in the sport. Bonds was named to the Second Team All-State team as a junior, when he recorded 103 tackles, five interceptions, 15 pass breakups, six fumble recoveries and four touchdowns.

As a senior in 2019, he finished the year with 115 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, one sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal and recorded a 4.46-second 40-yard dash.

He also boasts a 4.0 GPA and was named Second Team All-State academically.

He quickly jumped to the top of the staff's wish list, as it was only taking one safety in the class.

Bonds brings a big body – 6-foot-1, 190 pounds – to the safety position, but his intelligence is what was most appealing to the Indiana staff, someone who can communicate well from the safety spot behind the defense and a player whose brains translate to the field too.

Committing just minutes after Virginia running back Tim Baldwin on Sunday, Bonds is the No. 17 commitment for Indiana's 2020 class.