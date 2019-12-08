Virginia 2020 running back Tim Baldwin announced via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that he has committed to Indiana.

Virginia running back Tim Baldwin announced via Twitter on Sunday afternoon that he has committed to Indiana. Baldwin chose the Hoosiers over South Carolina and West Virginia.

Baldwin had been committed to Michigan for just under a month during November but de-committed on Nov. 24. He was visited by Indiana head coach Tom Allen last Thursday and told TheHoosier.com that the visit was "amazing." He committed after an official visit to Indiana this weekend.

Baldwin rushed for 1,604 yards and 28 touchdowns on 205 carries as a senior at Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia.

There was question of whether Indiana would add a running back to the 2020 class, with such a small number of available spots in the class, but Baldwin and his fresh relationship with Indiana running backs coach and Michigan alumnus Mike Hart made the connection happen.

Baldwin is the No. 16 commitment to the class for Indiana, which shouldn't bring in more than two or three more prospects.

At 5-foot-11, 197 pounds, Baldwin brings a balanced frame and skillset to the Indiana backfield, with exceptional vision and patience behind the line. He grades as a true Mike Hart running back.

As seen in his film, Baldwin was also a linebacker for Patriot and rushed the edge quite often.

Baldwin adds more depth to a running back room that could use an addition, after Cole Gest entered his name into the transfer portal. There were times in the final stages of the 2-019 season when the lack of depth at running back was evident, as walk-on Ahrod Lloyd played several snaps agains tPurdue after Stevie Scott was unavailable and Sampson James was injured.

Baldwin should grow into a reliable ball carrier out of the backfield over some time behind Scott, James and Ronnie Walker.