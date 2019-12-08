News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 21:22:39 -0600') }} football Edit

New Palestine RB, Indiana all-time leading rusher Spegal commits to Indiana

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana all-time leading rusher and New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal announced his commitment to Indiana on Sunday evening, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the Hoosiers and becoming the fourth commitment of the day for the Indiana staff.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

New Palestine running back and Indiana's all-time leading rusher Charlie Spegal announced via Twitter on Sunday evening that he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana.

Spegal chose the Hoosiers over Tennessee, who was also showing walk-on interest, and offers from Indiana State and Army.

"I’ve always been an IU fan, and I can see something special happening at IU," Spegal told TheHoosier.com. "It’s something I want to be apart of."

Spegal had been holding out for an Indiana offer for months and had grown close with Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart. But once Virginia running back Tim Baldwin committed to Indiana on scholarship and it appeared that offer wasn't coming Spegal's way, the high school star committed to the preferred walk-on offer.

"I feel like it will help me work even harder, knowing that I still have to earn a scholarship," Spegal said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}