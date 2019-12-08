Indiana all-time leading rusher and New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal announced his commitment to Indiana on Sunday evening, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the Hoosiers and becoming the fourth commitment of the day for the Indiana staff.

Spegal chose the Hoosiers over Tennessee, who was also showing walk-on interest, and offers from Indiana State and Army.

"I’ve always been an IU fan, and I can see something special happening at IU," Spegal told TheHoosier.com. "It’s something I want to be apart of."