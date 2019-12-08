New Palestine RB, Indiana all-time leading rusher Spegal commits to Indiana
Indiana all-time leading rusher and New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal announced his commitment to Indiana on Sunday evening, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the Hoosiers and becoming the fourth commitment of the day for the Indiana staff.
Spegal chose the Hoosiers over Tennessee, who was also showing walk-on interest, and offers from Indiana State and Army.
"I’ve always been an IU fan, and I can see something special happening at IU," Spegal told TheHoosier.com. "It’s something I want to be apart of."
After a great home visit with Coach Hart I’m very excited to say I’m committed to Indiana University! Thank you to coach @MHart2032 @CoachAllenIU @KalenDeBoer for the opportunity!! #LEO #GoHoosiers #IUFB #Hoosiers 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/btw9Clu7Ur— Charlie Spegal (@charliespegal32) December 9, 2019
Spegal had been holding out for an Indiana offer for months and had grown close with Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart. But once Virginia running back Tim Baldwin committed to Indiana on scholarship and it appeared that offer wasn't coming Spegal's way, the high school star committed to the preferred walk-on offer.
"I feel like it will help me work even harder, knowing that I still have to earn a scholarship," Spegal said.
