Ohio tight end AJ Barner has flipped his commitment from Ohio University to Indiana. During his official visit this weekend, Barner notified the Indiana staff that he was committing to the Hoosiers.

The three-star tight end chose Indiana over Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Ohio.

"I just felt like it was the place for me," Barner told TheHoosier.com on Sunday. "The way they use the tight ends in their offense and from what I saw on the visit, I just felt like it was the right decision."