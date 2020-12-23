TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: December 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Outback Bowl president welcomes matchup between Indiana, Ole Miss
Hoosiers In The NBA: 2020-21 season set to begin
Allen named one of eight finalists for Bear Bryant Coach of the Year honor
Accolades pour in for Hoosiers
Know Your Opponent: Northwestern
Coaches Talk: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talks Hoosiers, season
Kane Wommack named Broyles Award finalist
Tweets of the Day
#IUFB's @CoachAllenIU named Big Ten Coach of the Year and a finalist for National Coach of the Year by @bryantawards! pic.twitter.com/wXX2NCo4QM— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 22, 2020
Congratulations to @KaneWommack on being named a @BroylesAward finalist - the first in #IUFB history. pic.twitter.com/EvbalkiSwY— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 22, 2020
#IUFB's @CoachAllenIU named one of five finalists for @thedoddtrophy! pic.twitter.com/I2FDfXPXQc— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 22, 2020
👏👏👏 to #IUBase's @Grantr_1 for earning First-Team Preseason All-America honors from @CBNewspaper!— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) December 22, 2020
📝 https://t.co/XkB6IQ6V63 pic.twitter.com/QYOjYySjqL
How it started ➡️ How it’s going. The evolution of #LEO. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/Hp9LAakhec— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) December 22, 2020
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 23, 2020
🏀 Jordan Hulls @JordanHulls1 (@MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪): 10 pts, 2 asts
Al Durham says IU players discussed potential of having to sacrifice going home for Christmas this year: "We all came together and came to an agreement that we should stay here and do the safe thing." #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 22, 2020
𝔸 𝕃𝕀𝕃 𝔹𝕆𝕎𝕃 𝔾𝔸𝕄𝔼 ℍ𝕪𝕡𝕖 𝕍𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕠❗️— iwonagrammy (@jamarjohnson568) December 22, 2020
Opportunity number 8 coming soon... pic.twitter.com/J8ArZIYqly
Headlines
A Tom Crean recruit, but an Archie Miller player. How Al Durham has led IU transformation-- Indy Star
TIES RUN DEEP BETWEEN IU STAFF AND OLE MISS GOING INTO OUTBACK BOWL-- Hoosier Sports Report
SEVEN HOOSIERS NAMED AP ALL-BIG TEN, ALLEN THE AP B1G COACH OF THE YEAR-- Hoosier Sports Report
Picking the Indiana high school gyms that could best serve as NCAA Tournament sites-- Crimson Quarry
IU men’s basketball begins conference play against Northwestern on Wednesday-- Indiana Daily Student
Richardson Named First-Team Preseason All-America by Collegiate Baseball-- IU Athletics
No. 19 Indiana Hits The Road, Travels To Minnesota On Wednesday-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
