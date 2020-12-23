 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 23rd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-23 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 23rd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Outback Bowl president welcomes matchup between Indiana, Ole Miss

Hoosiers In The NBA: 2020-21 season set to begin

Allen named one of eight finalists for Bear Bryant Coach of the Year honor

Accolades pour in for Hoosiers

Know Your Opponent: Northwestern

Coaches Talk: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin talks Hoosiers, season

Kane Wommack named Broyles Award finalist

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 15 Around the NFL

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

A Tom Crean recruit, but an Archie Miller player. How Al Durham has led IU transformation-- Indy Star

TIES RUN DEEP BETWEEN IU STAFF AND OLE MISS GOING INTO OUTBACK BOWL-- Hoosier Sports Report

SEVEN HOOSIERS NAMED AP ALL-BIG TEN, ALLEN THE AP B1G COACH OF THE YEAR-- Hoosier Sports Report

Picking the Indiana high school gyms that could best serve as NCAA Tournament sites-- Crimson Quarry

IU men’s basketball begins conference play against Northwestern on Wednesday-- Indiana Daily Student

Richardson Named First-Team Preseason All-America by Collegiate Baseball-- IU Athletics

No. 19 Indiana Hits The Road, Travels To Minnesota On Wednesday-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}