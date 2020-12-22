With the regular season over and the Indiana Hoosiers preparing for its trip to the 35th Annual Outback Bowl, several members of the football team have been recognized for their accomplishments this season.

Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was recognized as a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the top assistant coach in America.

In addition, a total of four Hoosiers were selected to the AP All-Big Ten Team Tuesday.

Leading the unit was linebacker Micah McFadden, who recorded 52 total tackles, eight-and-a-half tackles for a loss, five sacks, two interceptions, and three quarterback hurries.

Joining McFadden on the First Team were: wide receiver Ty Fryfogle; defensive tackle Jerome Johnson and safety Jamar Johnson.

Fryfogle caught 34 passes for 687 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 98.1 yards per game. Jerome Johnson had one interception to go with 16 total tackles, four sacks, four and a half tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, and one fumble recovery. Jamar Johnson recorded four interceptions for the Hoosiers, along with 34 tackles, three-and-a-half tackles for loss, one sack, three break-ups and a forced fumble.

Indiana was also recognized on the Second Team by quarterback Michael Penix; running back Stevie Scott and cornerback Tiawan Mullen.

Penix, who had his season cut short by a torn ACL against Maryland, finished the year 124-of-220 for 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions through the air.

Scott churned out 462 yards and eight touchdowns on 137 carries, while Mullen recorded three interceptions, 36 total stops, four-and-a-half tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

Tom Allen was selected as the Coach-of-the-Year.

In addition, PFF College handed out its All-Big Ten awards Tuesday as well.

McFadden, Fryfogle, and kicker Charles Campbell were named to the first team for their respective positions.

Penix, Jamar Johnson and Mullen were named to the Second Team, and Whop Philyor, Jovan Swann and Bryant Fitzgerald all received Honorable Mention.