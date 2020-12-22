While a 4-win season was not what Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin had in mind in his first season with the Rebels, he and Ole Miss have a chance at redemption on Jan. 2, 2021 when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) in the 35th Annual Outback Bowl in Tampa.

The Rebels closed out the regular season with a 53-48 loss to LSU on Dec. 19. In that game, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was 15-of-27 for 251 yards and three touchdowns through the air. However, Corral was responsible for five interceptions and a costly fumble.

Braylon Sanders paced the Rebels with four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman Henry Parrish had 16 touches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

As a defense, the Rebels surrendered 593 total yards, 435 of which came from LSU quarterback Max Johnson.