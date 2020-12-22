Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 15 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Nate Sudfeld was listed as inactive this week for the Eagles.

Sudfeld was listed as inactive for Philadelphia in their game against Arizona on Sunday afternoon. Sudfeld is listed as the third quarterback on the Eagles’ roster, behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Carson Wentz. The Eagles lost to the Cardinals, 33-26.

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Tevin Coleman has struggled to see consistent action for the 49ers this season.

After receiving no carries in their game against Washington last week, Coleman received three carries and gained 11 rushing yards for San Francisco against Dallas on Sunday afternoon. Coleman played in just six total offensive snaps (7 percent) and played on 13 snaps on special teams (34 percent) for the 49ers. The 19 total snaps are the most Coleman has collected in a game since Week 2 against the New York Jets. The 49ers lost to the Cowboys, 41-33.

Jordan Howard (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jordan Howard played just his second game this season for the Eagles. (Photo Courtesy: Bleacher Report)

Howard did not receive any snaps for Philadelphia in their game against Arizona on Sunday afternoon. Howard has not received any snaps with the Eagles since Week 12 when the team played Green Bay, the only game this season Howard has played in a Philadelphia uniform. Howard appears to be behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott on the running back depth chart. The Eagles lost to the Cardinals, 33-26.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Westbrook-Ikhine played on nine offensive snaps (13 percent) and was featured on 14 snaps on special teams (53 percent) for Tennessee in their game against Detroit on Sunday afternoon. The wide receiver made two great plays on special teams, including breaking up a fake punt play by tackling C.J. Moore, and made another tackle to pin the Lions inside their own 10-yard line. The Titans defeated the Lions, 46-25.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Ian Thomas had one of his better games of the season on Sunday for the Panthers.

Thomas had three receptions for 29 receiving yards on four total targets for Carolina against Green Bay on Saturday night. Thomas played in 50 offensive snaps (72 percent) for the Panthers, his second-highest percentage since Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas also played on five special teams snaps (17 percent). The Panthers lost to the Packers, 24-16.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Jason Spriggs continues to be used more on special teams this season for the Bears.

Spriggs played seven snaps on special teams (24 percent) for Chicago in their game against Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, the most snaps he has seen in that unit this season for the Bears. The Bears defeated the Vikings, 33-27.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Wes Martin is a regular rotational piece in the Washington offensive line.

Martin played in just two snaps on special teams (8 percent) for Washington against Seattle on Sunday afternoon. Martin did not receive any snaps on offense for just the fifth time this season. Washington lost to the Seahawks, 20-15.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Dan Feeney has proved to be one of the Chargers best offensive lineman this season.

Feeney played in all 66 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps (6 percent) for Los Angeles in their game against Las Vegas on Thursday night. Feeney continues his snap-streak on offense for the Chargers, now up to 1,045 consecutive snaps to start the season. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime, 30-27.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Brandon Knight continues to be a staple for the Cowboys. (Dallas Cowboys)

Saffold III looked healthy once again for Tennessee against Detroit, playing in 65 offensive snaps (95 percent) on Sunday afternoon. This comes after Saffold III left in the third quarter in last week’s game for the Titans. The Titans defeated the Lions, 46-25.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Brandon Knight continues to be a staple for the Cowboys. (Dallas Cowboys)

Knight played in all 58 offensive snaps for Dallas against San Francisco on Sunday afternoon. Knight also played eight snaps on special teams (21 percent) for the Cowboys. That now makes it three consecutive games that Knight has played every snap across the offensive line for Dallas. The Cowboys defeated the 49ers, 41-33.

Simon Stepaniak (Green Bay Packers)

Simon Stepaniak was active for the first time this season.

Stepaniak was listed as inactive for Green Bay in their game against Carolina on Saturday night. Stepaniak has yet to play a snap for the Packers this season. The Packers defeated the Panthers, 24-16.

Tegray Scales (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Tegray Scales made his debut for the Steelers on Sunday night. (Photo Courtesy: Steelers Now)