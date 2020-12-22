After a short offseason, the NBA is back, beginning on Tuesday. While it won't be the bubble that the NBA set in place to finish the 2019-20 season, it will still be another 'first' with most arenas empty during games. Seven Hoosiers are on rosters to begin the NBA season. Here is a preview of each player and how they did last year.

OG Anunoby is one of seven Hoosiers set to begin the 2020-21 NBA season.

OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors)

The Raptors forward, entering his fourth season, just cashed in on a new 4-year $72 million deal with Toronto on Monday. Anunoby is coming off of his best season in the NBA, averaging 10.6 points on 39 percent shooting from three, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He started 68 out of the 69 games he appeared in. The Raptors lost in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Boston Celtics after a 53-19 record. They will be playing in Tampa Bay this season due to COVID protocol.

Thomas Bryant (Washington Wizards)

Bryant had a good year despite being halted by injuries on multiple occasions last season. He averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He also shot 58.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three. He played in just 46 games and had 36 starts. The Wizards finished last season 25-47. This will be Bryant's fourth year.

Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets)

Entering his 13th NBA season, Eric Gordon looks to bounce back from a tough season a year ago. Most of that had to deal with getting adjusted to playing with two very ball dominant guards in James Harden and the addition of Russell Westbrook - after having Chris Paul a year before. He averaged 14.4 points per game - lowest in five seasons - on 36.9 percent shooting (career low) and 31.7 percent from three - lowest since 2011-12. The Rockets finished 44-28 and lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Los Angeles Lakers. Gordon played in just 36 games, playing through injury.

Cody Zeller (Charlotte Hornets)

Zeller enters his eighth season with the Hornets and will look to build on a very good season in 2019-20. He averaged 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 58 games and 39 starts. The Hornets were just 23-42 last season.

Victor Oladipo (Indiana Pacers)

The Pacers' guard looks to rebound from a season ago which he was still trying to get acclimated back in the lineup from his injury in 2018-19. He played in just 19 games and averaged 14.5 points - lowest since his rookie season - 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a career-low 39.4 percent from the field. The Pacers went 45-28 and lost in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Juwan Morgan (Utah Jazz)

Morgan saw very limited minutes before the NBA bubble, but once the bubble began, he became a frequent role player in the rotation. He played in 21 games, averaging 1.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. The Jazz went 44-28 and lost in the Western Conference First Round to the Denver Nuggets.

Romeo Langford (Boston Celtics)