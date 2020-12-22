Indiana head football coach Tom Allen, who was named as the Big Ten Coach-of-the-Year, was announced as a finalist for the Bear Bryant Coach-of-the-Year.

ALLEN ONE OF EIGHT FINALISTS FOR PAUL “BEAR” BRYANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD





BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A day after being named one of nine finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, Tom Allen is one of eight finalists for the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

The Paul "Bear" Bryant Award annually recognizes the country's top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life.

The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the National Championship have been played. In addition to the Coach of the Year, and new in 2020, the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards program is also presenting Conference Coaches of the Year Awards.

Football coaching legend, Paul "Bear" Bryant, died from a heart attack in 1983. Moved to drive education around heart disease after his passing, the Bryant family teamed with the American Heart Association in 1986 building on the Association's Coach of the Year Award to create the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards program. Each year since then, the awards honor "Bear's" legacy by recognizing coaching excellence while raising critical funds for research to eradicate cardiovascular disease through event sponsorships, an auction and individual charitable donations. The 2020 Coach of the Year finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Big 10 - Tom Allen - Indiana University, Big XII - Matt Campbell - Iowa State University, Group of 5 - Jamey Chadwell - Coastal Carolina University, Sun Belt Conference, Pac 12 - Mario Cristobal – University of Oregon, SEC - Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M University, ACC - Brian Kelly – University of Notre Dame, SEC - Nick Saban – University of Alabama, ACC - Dabo Swinney – Clemson University

The 2020 Conference Coaches of the Year awardees are (in alphabetical order):

Big 10 - Tom Allen - Indiana University, Big XII - Matt Campbell - Iowa State University, Group of 5 - Jamey Chadwell - Coastal Carolina University, Sun Belt Conference, Pac 12 - Mario Cristobal – University of Oregon, ACC - Brian Kelly – University of Notre Dame, SEC - Nick Saban – University of Alabama

The Coach of the Year will be announced live on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, during a virtual awards ceremony with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association, the world's leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives. The awards will be televised later nationwide on FOX Sports family of networks.

The Conference Coaches of the Year awards and national Coach of the Year award are voted on by the National Sports Media Association, along with current NCAA College football coaches, former Coach of the Year Award winners and the Bryant Family. Allen was named the Big Ten's Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote) and Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote) last week. He was also recognized as the American Football Coaches Association Region 3 Coach of the Year, and he is a candidate for the Dodd Trophy and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards.

The Hoosiers are ranked No. 7 in the country with a 6-1 record and will face Ole Miss in the 35th Outback Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 2.