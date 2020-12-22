Big Ten play is here and Indiana is set to square off against Northwestern on Wednesday in its conference opener.

Indiana enters conference play at 5-2, while Northwestern is currently 4-1 (1-0) and coming off of a win against No. 4 Michigan State.

Chris Collins enters his eighth season at Northwestern and this looks to be one of his better teams since he took over the program - outside of the 2016-17 season when he took the program to the NCAA Tournament.

Boo Buie leads the Wildcats into Assembly Hall as he ranks first in scoring (15.2 ppg) and assists (5.6 apg). He is a 6-foot-2 guard who is coming off of a 30-point outing against Michigan State. 50 percent of his shot attempts come from deep and 55 percent of his made field goals come from deep.

Miller Kopp is a long wing - at 6-foot-7 - who can use his versatility in a few different ways. He is second on the team in scoring (14.0 ppg) and is 10-for-20 from deep. While he likes to hover around the three-point line, he also uses his length to get to the free throw line at a good rate. He averages 5.2 attempts per game. He has struggled against more athletic wings (Pitt, MSU) averaging just 6.5 points and shooting 4-of-12.

In the frontcourt, Pete Nance is someone that the Wildcats like to run their offense through at times. He averages 2.2 assists per game at 6-foot-10. His ability to stretch the floor and allow Northwestern to play 5-out offense will be interesting against Indiana. He also averages 11.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Chase Audige (13.2 ppg) plays alongside Buie in the backcourt but despite his scoring average, shoots just 36.9 percent from the field. He'll get his numbers, but tends to be less efficient doing so. A name off of the bench to keep an eye on is freshman guard Ty Berry. Berry is averaging 10.6 points on 56.3 percent from the field and 57.1 percent (12-of-21) from three. He provides a big scoring punch off of the bench as someone whose role is to score.