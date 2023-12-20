BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – National Signing Day has finally arrived. Curt Cignetti and his new Indiana staff have been working tirelessly to sign the Hoosiers' first class with their name and impact on it. On Wednesday, Indiana is able to make many of its commitments official. Indiana, in turn, can officially recognize signees as future members of the program, and the Hoosiers can comment on signings as well. It's a landmark day for every program across the country, but especially so for the likes of Indiana. Just over three weeks ago, Indiana's recruiting class looked much different than the one it will begin signing on Wednesday. Cignetti and company, however, have move quickly in leaving their fingerprints all over the incoming class of Hoosiers. TheHoosier.com is tracking the signees as NLIs roll in to Bloomington throughout the day. Cignetti is set to meet the media later this afternoon. This feed will be updated as the signings roll in on Wednesday. Stay tuned here for updates all day long.

7:24 AM – Miles Cross

Cross, a transfer WR from Ohio and one of the favorite targets of fellow Bobcat-to--Hoosier transfer Kurtis Rourke, was the first official transfer to sign of Indiana's transfer targets on Wednesday. Cross amassed 104 receptions for 1,295 yards and eight receiving touchdowns while in Athens. Read more about Cross here.

7:25 AM – Justice Ellison

Ellison was the first transfer commitment for Indiana this offseason, choosing Indiana out of the portal back on December 10. On Wednesday, he became the second official signee of Indiana's 2023-24 offseason. Ellison rushed for 1,909 yards and 15 touchdowns in 43 games with the Demon Deacons. He was a third-team all-ACC selection in 2022. More on Ellison here.

7:26 AM – Mikail Kamara

A highly productive edge rushing transfer from James Madison, Kamara is one of a number of former Dukes making the move with head coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana this offseason. On Wednesday, he became the third official signee in the Hoosiers' offseason. Kamara totaled 52 tackles a season ago, 17.5 of them for loss, 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was a Second-Team All-Sun Belt defensive selection in 2023. More here on Kamara.

7:28 AM – Ty Son Lawton

Indiana's first surprise commitment of the morning came in the form of James Madison running back transfer Ty Son Lawton, the fourth signee of Indiana's class Wednesday. Lawson carried for 568 yards and five touchdowns on 126 attempts this past season in Harrisonburg. Prior to his one season with the Dukes, Lawton spent five seasons at Stony Brook. He'll be a seventh-year senior next fall. A 2021 First-Team All-CAA running back, Lawton totaled 2,102 career rushing yards and 21 touchdowns during his time with Stony Brook. For his career, Lawton brings a ton of experience, 2,607 yards and 26 touchdowns to Bloomington.

7:29 AM – Myles Price

One of two slot transfer wide receivers to make the call for Indiana on Monday evening, Price was the fifth official signee in Indiana's offseason on Wednesday morning. 43 catches for 410 yards and five scores last season added onto a career that, over his whole time span in Lubbock, totaled 161 catches, 1,751 yards and 12 total touchdowns, with 10 of them coming in the receiving game. More on Price here.

7:30 AM – Kurtis Rourke

Rourke, an Ohio transfer signal caller and former 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year, was the sixth signee of Indiana's offseason on Wednesday morning. The Hoosiers' new experienced QB threw for 7,666 yards and 50 touchdowns over five seasons in Athens. More on Rourke's game and his commitment here.

7:31 AM – Trey Wedig

Wedig's commitment to Indiana was one of vast importance and stature in restructuring the Hoosiers' offensive line heading into next season. Bringing experience with Bob Bostad over four seasons with the Badgers in Madison, the Wisconsin transfer was the seventh new Hoosier signed on Wednesday morning. More on him here.

7:32 AM – Ke'Shawn Williams

Williams is the other of the talented slot playmakers Indiana received word of commitment from on Monday evening in tandem with Texas Tech's Myles Price. Alongside Justice Ellison, the fellow former Demon Deacons reunite in Bloomington this offseason, and Williams becomes Indiana's eighth official signee Wednesday morning. Williams hauled in 107 receptions for 1,385 yards and six total touchdowns (five receiving) in his time at Wake. More on him here.

7:35 AM – Brody Kosin

Kosin, one of the top tight ends in the state of Michigan, committed to Indiana back at the end of April. The first recruit to pledge to Indiana in 2024 class, Kosin was also the first commit to remain committed to Indiana throughout the Hoosiers' coaching change despite offers and interest accumulating elsewhere. Kosin earned fist-team All-Michigan honors after 42 catches, 876 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior at Clarskston (MI).

7:36 AM – Dontrae Henderson

Henderson, a former James Madison commit, flipped to Indiana earlier this week. The 2024 defensive back was the fourth former JMU commit to flip his commitment to Indiana this offseason. Henderson is a two-star recruit out of Charlotte, North Carolina. At 6-foot-0, 165 pounds, Henderson has great coverage skills to go along with great speed. Henderson intercepted four passes and broke up 14 passes during his senior season at Julius Chambers High School.

7:38 AM – Quentin Clark

Clark became the 11th member of Indiana's 2024 recruiting class when he committed to the Hoosiers back in June. The three-star recruit out of Dublin, Georgia projects to play inside linebacker for the Hoosiers as the college level given his tackling ability. Clark possesses long arms to go along with his 6-foot-3, 195 pound frame which helps him as a tackler in the run game. Clark chose Indiana over the likes of Liberty, Marshall and Western Kentucky amongst others.

7:38 AM – Evan Lawrence

Out of Danville, Indiana, Lawrence committed to the Hoosiers back in early June. The two-star prospect chose the Hoosiers over Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Illinois State and Indiana State. On Dec. 4, following Indiana's coaching change, Lawrence announced on social media that he was still "100% committed" to Indiana and new head coach Curt Cignetti. Lawrence was the first in-state recruit to commit to Indiana in the 2024 class and was the second offensive lineman.

7:40 AM – Alberto Mendoza

Mendoza announced his decision to commit to Indiana nine days ago on Dec. 11. The three-star quarterback was originally committed to James Madison. When Curt Cignetti took over the Indiana head coaching job, Mendoza decommitted from the Dukes and followed his former head coach to Bloomington. During his senior season at Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, Mendoza threw for 1,950 yards and 22 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 191 pound quarterback added 319 yards on the ground on 46 rushing attempts.

7:53 AM – Adedamola Ajani

Ajani was the third offensive lineman to join the Hoosiers' 2024 class when he committed back in June. A highly sought after prospect out of Speedway, Indiana held offers from nearly 15 programs including Duke, West Virginia and Louisville. Ajani was heavily recruited by Indiana's offensive line coach Bob Bostad who remained on staff in Bloomington during the Hoosiers' coaching change earlier this offseason. Ajani was the sixth pledge in Indiana's 2024 recruiting class.

8:10 AM – Mario Landino

Yet another former James Maddison commit, Landion decided to follow Curt Cignetti from Harrisonburg to Bloomington. After decommitting from James Madison on Dec. 4, Landion picked up an offer from Indiana on the very same day. A week later, the two-star recruit made his commitment to the Hoosiers official via social media. Landino was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference defensive MVP and was named to the all-conference first-team at the defensive end position.



8:12 AM – Charlie Becker

Becker committed to Indiana as the 10th member of the 2024 recruiting class back in late June. The three-star wide receiver out of Nashville, Tennessee is a long and athletic pass catcher with his 6-foot-3 frame. Becker is ranked as a top-35 receiver recruit in the state of Tennessee in the 2024 class.

8:14 AM – Jah Jah Boyd

A two-way star at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Boyd had initially pledged his commitment to James Madison. However, the highest rated recruit James Madison's history decommitted from the Dukes to follow Curt Cignetti to Bloomington, making his commitment official just a few days ago. On the offensive side of the ball in high school, Boyd caught 38 passes for 768 yards and 11 touchdowns as a wide receiver during his senior season. Defensively, as a cornerback, Boyd registered 53 tackles, three interceptions and 11 total passes defended. The 5-foot-10, 170 pound Boyd was named the Philadelphia Catholic League MVP in 2023 and was a member of both the PCL First-Team offensive and defensive teams this past season.

8:33 AM – William DePaepe

DePaepe, who recently decommitted from Georgia Tech earlier this month, quickly picked up an offer from Indiana. The Hoosiers had him in on an official visit last week, before the three-star defensive end committed out of Moline, Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge rusher is an intimidating physical force when it comes to rushing the passer. According to his social media page bio DePaepe lists a 4.68 40-yard dash time. That kind of speed, combined with his size and strength make him a force when rushing the passer.

8:34 AM – Mitch Verstegen

Vertsegen was Indiana's second commitment in the Hoosiers' 2024 recruiting class when the Kaukauna, Wisconsin native committed to Indiana in early May. A three-star prospect, Verstegen's recruitment was another example of Indiana offensive line coach Bob Bostad using his Wisconsin connections to nab the pledge of a recruit. Bostad had been instrumental in the reformation of the Indiana offensive line over the past couple of season.

9:01 AM – Khobie Martin

An in-state running back recruit out of Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana was the 18th commitment in the class of 2024 for the Hoosiers. Originally committed to Miami (OH), is a solid addition to Indiana's running back room. The 5-foot-11, 193 pound tailback rushed for 1,379 yards on 201 carriers (6.9 yards per carry) in his senior season at Fishers. Martin added 19 touchdowns on the ground, scoring in all but one game during his senior campaign.

9:02 AM – Austin Leibfried