Wake Forest transfer running back Justice Ellison made the call to Indiana on Sunday evening. Ellison made the announcement via his social media page.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has received it's first transfer commitment since new head coach Curt CIgnetti undertook the job.

A fourth-year junior running back, Ellison rushed for 1,909 yards and 15 touchdowns in 43 games with the Demon Deacons. In 2022, Ellison was a third-team All-ACC selection.

Most recently in 2023, Ellison rushed for 548 yards on 120 carries and a single score. He also hauled in 10 receptions for 61 yards.

An Ashburn, Va. native, Ellison was a former two-star athlete who found success with Wake Forest. In joining Indiana, he enters the program as the position group is in the midst of overturn due to the Indiana coaching change. Ellison's commitment is the first domino of what Cignetti, running backs coach John Miller and the new-look Indiana staff will be a flurry of new pledges to the program in the coming days and weeks.