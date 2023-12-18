One of new Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke's favorite targets during their time together at Ohio, Cross joins Indiana with one year of eligibility remaining.

Across three seasons with Ohio, Cross amassed 104 receptions for 1,295 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 213 pound wideout is the fourth incoming transfer landed by Curt Cignetti this offseason.

Last season, Cross totaled 47 receptions for a second consecutive season while recording 617 yards and five touchdowns. The Olney, Maryland native was the Bobcats' second-leading receiver a season ago and finished the year ranked fifth in the MAC in receiving yards.

The former two-star recruit originally chose Ohio over the likes of West Virginia, Liberty, Buffalo, and East Carolina amongst others.

With the addition of cross, Indiana's wide receiver room is beginning to take shape under Curt Cignetti. Earlier this offseason, Cignetti was able to retain the Hoosiers' leading receiver from a season ago in Donaven McCulley. Adding a talented and experienced receiver like Cross, who is already familiar with quarterback Kurtis Rourke, is another big get for the Hoosiers out of the portal.