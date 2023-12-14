Rourke comes to Bloomington boasting plenty of college football experience and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Rourke entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6 after spending five years at Ohio University. Four of those seasons, Rourke operated as the Bobcats’ starting quarterback.

Across five seasons in Athens, Rourke threw for 7,666 yards and 50 touchdowns while throwing just 16 interceptions.

Over the last two seasons, Rourke has led his Bobcats to 19 wins, including nine this past season. Rourke threw for 2,207 yards and 11 touchdowns this season en route to earning 2nd team All-MAC honors.

The 2022 MAC Offensive Player of the Year will step into Indiana’s relatively inexperienced quarterback room and immediately impact Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers. Whether it’s with Rourke leading Indiana as the starter, or providing competition for the other quarterbacks on the roster, Rourke will make an impact right away in Bloomington.