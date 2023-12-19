BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – To put a bow on another successful day in roster assembly for Curt Cignetti's first iteration of Indiana football, the Hoosiers bolstered their passing attack and earned the commitment of two experienced slot receivers Monday evening. Texas Tech transfer pass-catcher Myles Price was the first to do so, announcing his intentions to call Bloomington his next home on social media. Price and his family were in Bloomington mid-week for a visit just under a week ago. This most recent season, Price hauled in 43 receptions for 410 yards and five touchdowns. Over his career in Lubbock, he accounted for 161 catches, 1,751 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns, 10 of which receiving. In 2023, 375 of his 490 snaps were in the slot, and his season was the second-best of his career according to PFF grades.

It wouldn't take long for the Hoosiers to double up. Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams also made his commitment to Indiana public Monday evening, sharing the decision on social media. Standing 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds – the same as Price – Williams lined up in the slot for 338 of his 524 snaps last season with the Demon Deacons. In his junior season that just wrapped up, Williams had 38 receptions for 384 yards and a touchdown. For his career in Winston-Salem, he racked up 107 receptions, totaled 1,385 receiving yards and amassed six touchdowns, five of which receiving. Williams joins running back Justice Ellison as the second former Demon Deacon to join Indiana this offseason.

