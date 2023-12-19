Transfer WRs Myles Price, Ke'Shawn Williams commit to IU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – To put a bow on another successful day in roster assembly for Curt Cignetti's first iteration of Indiana football, the Hoosiers bolstered their passing attack and earned the commitment of two experienced slot receivers Monday evening.
Texas Tech transfer pass-catcher Myles Price was the first to do so, announcing his intentions to call Bloomington his next home on social media.
Price and his family were in Bloomington mid-week for a visit just under a week ago. This most recent season, Price hauled in 43 receptions for 410 yards and five touchdowns. Over his career in Lubbock, he accounted for 161 catches, 1,751 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns, 10 of which receiving.
In 2023, 375 of his 490 snaps were in the slot, and his season was the second-best of his career according to PFF grades.
It wouldn't take long for the Hoosiers to double up.
Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams also made his commitment to Indiana public Monday evening, sharing the decision on social media.
Standing 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds – the same as Price – Williams lined up in the slot for 338 of his 524 snaps last season with the Demon Deacons. In his junior season that just wrapped up, Williams had 38 receptions for 384 yards and a touchdown. For his career in Winston-Salem, he racked up 107 receptions, totaled 1,385 receiving yards and amassed six touchdowns, five of which receiving.
Williams joins running back Justice Ellison as the second former Demon Deacon to join Indiana this offseason.
Each season of Williams' has been impressive by PFF's standards, with last year's 73.7 considered the lowest of his time at Wake Forest. For reference, even without snap minimum, Price's 73.7 mark would've only trailed Donaven McCulley on the 2023 Hoosiers. Price's 69.2 grade a season ago would've finished third individually, behind McCulley and Cam Camper.
In total, the Hoosiers added three new weapons in the passing game for offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan on Monday. Price and Williams joined Ohio's Miles Cross – who reunites with new Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke to transfer one of the most effective QB-WR duos from the MAC to the Big Ten – as new faces to the IU wide receiver group. In particular, the addition of two slot receivers could be telling – both about emphasis on depth and rotation in the slot, as well as what type of offense IU's outfit will sport this upcoming season on the gridiron.
When Indiana landed Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke at quarterback, Rourke told On3 that among the many reasons he selected the Hoosier program, the idea of an NFL-style offense intrigued him.
If that's true, then the revamped selection of pass catchers is fit to that mold. Indiana has vertical threats, a true go-to guy and tons of experience at each position, both interior and exterior, for added depth. It has a quarterback to lead the offense and a staff that has pedigree and experience in working and finding success with talent of a lesser caliber.
The Hoosiers' first few phases of the offseason is off to a flying start.
