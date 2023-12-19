James Madison defensive end Mikail Kamara commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is adding strong reinforcement to its defensive line in the form of a familiar face.
James Madison defensive end Mikail Kamara announced a commitment to Indiana on Tuesday afternoon, making the decision public via his social media page.
A native of Ashburn, Va., Madison had interest in the portal from the likes of Pitt and Cincinnati, and was at Pitt for a visit this past weekend. In the end, Kamara chose to reunite with his head coach and move from Harrisonburg to Bloomington with Curt Cignetti.
Standing 6-foot-1 and 265 pounds, Kamara was an uber-productive disruptor coming off the edge for the Dukes last season, which was his redshirt sophomore campaign. He'll have two seasons of eligibility in Bloomington upon his arrival.
Last season, Kamara totaled 52 tackles – 17.5 of them being for loss – 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. For his effors, Kamara earned Second-Team All-Sun Belt defensive honors on the defensive line.
Indiana's new staff has attacked the defensive line group early and often in the beginning stages of the offseason, having secured commitment of Illinois edge William Depaepe, as well as previous JMU pledges Daniel "Duke" Ndukwe and Mario Landino.
Kamara is the first defensive lineman with previous collegiate experience to choose Indiana as his new home out of the transfer portal, but there seems to be heavy interest in reloading at the position with so much turnover by way of graduation or outgoing transfer already known.
In his familiarity with the Cignetti and the majority of IU's newly acquainted staff, plus his proven production and multiple years of eligibility to offer to IU, the Hoosiers have secured a coveted commitment of value and high interest.
