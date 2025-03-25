Report: DePaul transfer guard Conor Enright set to visit Indiana

Enright, who previously played two years for new Indiana coach Darian DeVries at Drake, will reportedly visit Bloomington April 1-2. A Mundelein, Illinois native, Enright, is also reportedly planning a visit to Iowa and has heard from Iowa State and Texas Tech.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — DePaul transfer guard Conor Enright will reportedly visit Indiana next week, according to multiple Tuesday reports.

In 23 games this past season, Enright averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game with the Blue Demons. The 6-foot-2 guard shot 32.5% from 3-point range on 3.5 attempts per game.

Enright's 2024-25 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

As DeVries aims to rebuild and retool this Indiana roster this offseason, Enright is a name to keep an eye on for the Hoosiers.

Check out some of Enright's highlights below.