Report: Indiana guard Lexus Bargesser to enter the transfer portal

After spending the first three years of her college career in Bloomington with the Hoosiers, Bargesser will held elsewhere to finish her collegiate career.

This past season, Bargesser averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 35.9% shooting from the field. She appeared in 29 games, all of the bench, averaging 17.4 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season.

Over the course of her three-year career at Indiana, Bargesser appeared in 90 games, starting nine. She averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 31.0% 3-point range on 0.3 attempts per game.

Bargesser led the Hoosiers in minutes off the bench in each of the last two seasons, earning consistent playing time as a playmaker and a solid on-ball defender.

Bargesser is the second Hoosier to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining forward Julianna LaMendola.