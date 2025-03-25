Advertisement
Published Mar 25, 2025
Report: Indiana guard Lexus Bargesser to enter the transfer portal
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Advertisement

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball guard Lexus Bargesser has entered the transfer portal.

After spending the first three years of her college career in Bloomington with the Hoosiers, Bargesser will held elsewhere to finish her collegiate career.

Bargesser has one year of eligibility remainig.

SEE ALSO:

- Report: Indiana guard Julianna LaMendola to enter the transfer portal

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

This past season, Bargesser averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game on 35.9% shooting from the field. She appeared in 29 games, all of the bench, averaging 17.4 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season.

Over the course of her three-year career at Indiana, Bargesser appeared in 90 games, starting nine. She averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 31.0% 3-point range on 0.3 attempts per game.

Bargesser led the Hoosiers in minutes off the bench in each of the last two seasons, earning consistent playing time as a playmaker and a solid on-ball defender.

Bargesser is the second Hoosier to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining forward Julianna LaMendola.

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement