Report: Indiana guard Julianna LaMendola to enter the transfer portal

Indiana guard Julianna LaMendola will enter the transfer portal, she announced on her Instagram on Tuesday.
""After much consideration, prayers, and support from my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal for my remaining years of eligibility." LaMendola wrote on her Instagram post, leaving out a possibility of her returning to the program.
She also wrote “I would like to thank coach (Teri) Moren and her coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at Indiana. To my teammates, thank you for all the memories we have created throughout the last two years. I am grateful for and will cherish the relationships cultivated throughout my time here at Indiana."
She averaged 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds as a sophomore last season, playing in 30 of Indiana's 33 games with five starts to her name.
LaMendola was used mostly as a replacement for Sydney Parrish and was one of Indiana's best defenders during her two years with the Hoosiers.
The Coppell, Texas native and former four-star recruit in the class of 2023 will have two years of eligibility remaining. She's the first Hoosier to enter her name into the portal, as she announced her departure just two days after Indiana's season concluded with a Round of 32 loss at South Carolina.
