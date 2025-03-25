Report: Indiana guard Julianna LaMendola to enter the transfer portal

Indiana guard Julianna LaMendola will enter the transfer portal, she announced on her Instagram on Tuesday.

""After much consideration, prayers, and support from my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal for my remaining years of eligibility." LaMendola wrote on her Instagram post, leaving out a possibility of her returning to the program.

She also wrote “I would like to thank coach (Teri) Moren and her coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to play at Indiana. To my teammates, thank you for all the memories we have created throughout the last two years. I am grateful for and will cherish the relationships cultivated throughout my time here at Indiana."

She averaged 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds as a sophomore last season, playing in 30 of Indiana's 33 games with five starts to her name.