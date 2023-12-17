After four seasons with the Badgers, Wedig entered the transfer portal on Dec. 8 after seeing his playing time diminish throughout this past season. After playing 52 snaps in back-to-back games in weeks five and six respectively, Wedig played just 11 snaps in Wisconsin's final six games of the season.

Wedig appeared in 34 games across his four seasons with the Badgers. During the 2022 season, the Wales, Wisconsin native made five starts at right tackle, two at right guard and one at left guard. When the new regime took over in Madison this past season, Wedig had to compete to earn a starting spot on the offensive line, something he was unable to do.

"It was definitely hard to come to it and do it, but it was kind of something that came up from what happened throughout the season," Wedig said to The Athletic on his decision to enter the transfer portal. "I kind of thought to myself if (Wisconsin) was the best place to set me up, and in my heart I thought it wasn’t.

Landing the commitment of 6-foot-7, 315 pound offensive lineman is important for an Indiana coaching staff that must completely rebuild the offensive line in Bloomington. The right side of Indiana's starting offensive line from a year ago in Matthew Bedford and Khalil Benson are now at Colorado. Fellow starters Zach Carpenter and Mike Katic are gone too. Joshua Sales didn't play for the Hoosiers in 2023, but he's in the portal also. Right now, Indiana doesn't have a lot of guys in the offensive line room.

The addition of Wedig provides Indiana with a talented, versatile and experienced lineman that the Hoosiers can plug-and-play into multiple different positions along the offensive line.

After getting left tackle Carter Smith to take his name out of the transfer portal earlier this week, the Hoosiers now have two guys that figure to start on the offensive line next season.