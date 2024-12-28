How it Happened: IU improves to 2-0 in B1G play with big win over Wisconsin

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Advertisement

In Indiana's first home Big Ten game of the season, it was all Hoosiers, as IU was dominant in every facet of the game, leading to the 83-52 win over Wisconsin. After a competitive first quarter, Indiana took off, controlling the second, third and fourth periods on both offense and defense, showing just how impressive this Hoosier team can be at its best. On offense, IU shot 32-of-60 for the game, just over 50%, but assisted on 25 of those 32 made field goals which, even with so many things going right, might be the best stat of the game for the Hoosiers. Lilly Meister tied her career high and led all scorers with 20 points, while Shay Ciezki had 14 to follow her up, and both Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon scored 13 to round out the double figures scorers for Indiana.

It wasn't just the offense either, as the defense shined as well, as IU held Wisconsin to just 18-of-52 shooting and 52 points, both season lows for the Badgers. With all this put together, the Hoosiers had what was most likely its best all-around performance of the season, as they showed flashes of a team that could do special things moving forward. But, for now, here's how it happened in Indiana's sixth straight win that improved it to 2-0 in Big Ten play and 10-3 overall.

Indiana's Lilly Meister (52) shoots over Wisconsin's Reese Jaramillo (14) during the Indiana versus Wisconsin women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

STELLAR SECOND QUARTER ALLOWS IU TO LEAD AT THE HALF

After an exciting and offensive first half for the Hoosiers, they found themselves leading after two quarters, thanks to their response after a back-and-forth first quarter. In the first, IU got out to a 21-6 lead after a 20-2 run, but Wisconsin stormed back with an 11-0 run of their own to end the first period. In the quarter, the Hoosiers shot just 8-of-19, but their defense shined, holding the Badgers to just 7-of-19 from the field, with UW being held for almost five minutes scoreless during the IU run. This ended the first quarter at 21-17 with a close game looking like a real possibility but, after that, Indiana soared, dominating the second quarter en route to a large halftime lead. IU started out the second on a 11-2 run, giving it a double-digit lead once more, but it didn't stop there, as the Indiana offense and defense just didn't let up. Indiana shot 9-of-17 for the quarter, a large improvement over the first quarter numbers, powering several Hoosiers to solid first half scoring numbers. Shay Ciezki and Yarden Garzon both had 10 to lead IU, while Lilly Meister had eight and Chloe Moore-McNeil had six to follow them up. It wasn't just the offense though, as the IU defense really stepped up, forcing Wisconsin to shoot just 2-for-10 in the second, while also forcing five turnovers out of the Badgers. This allowed IU to hold UW to just six second quarter points, giving it a 21-6 advantage for the period, leading to a 42-23 halftime lead.

HOOSIERS CONTINUE TO DOMINATE IN ONE-SIDED SECOND HALF

The success of the second quarter certainly carried over into the second half for Indiana, as it was in complete control throughout the half, resulting in this landslide of a victory. After a slow first few minutes of the third, the Hoosiers came alive, closing out the quarter on a 17-2 run aided by three 3-pointers, one apiece by Parrish, LaMendola and Garzon. This extended the Indiana lead past 30 and finished off what was another very solid offensive quarter for IU, shooting 9-for-13 from the field, while adding 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Parrish and Meister both closed out the third with eight points for the period, really coming into their own, with Parrish specifically having her best stretch of play in her second game back from injury The defense was once again great in the third, holding Wisconsin to another measly number of 11 points and 4-of-11 shooting, not letting the Badgers have much despite this mammoth-sized lead. In the fourth, the Hoosiers cruised, with IU not pouring it on like it did in the second and third quarters, but still leading by an incredibly healthy margin along the way. Indiana actually lost the quarter 18-17, but still shot a respectable 6-for-11, showing hat the offense wouldn't let up even with this big lead. The defense did falter a bit, allowing Wisconsin to score the most points it did in any quarter, but Indiana was still in control with its performance as a whole being impeccable. This all cumulated in what was a sensational half for IU, one that it won 41-29 that powered the Hoosiers to the 83-52 victory against Wisconsin

FINAL STATS