The Hoosier Daily: September 8
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Final: Indiana 52, Eastern Illinois 0
Three Takeaways From Indiana's 52-0 Win Against Eastern Illinois
What we saw from offensive rotational players in a blowout victory
Quoted: Tom Allen discusses 52-0 victory over Eastern Illinois
Quoted: Indiana players discuss 52-0 victory over Eastern Illinois
Local tight end hopes to take steps forward with IU during gameday visit
Tweets of the Day
Ten minutes away from the Hoosiers’ home opener.— D.J. Fezler (@DJFezler) September 7, 2019
The team has finished warming up and will get one last message from the coaches before the start of the game. #iufb pic.twitter.com/nWvu1KT86M
Sophomore LB Cam Jones is in a boot, not dressed for today. #iufb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 7, 2019
Romeo is in town #iufb https://t.co/S8rNupPtBN— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 7, 2019
Tom Allen says "Took care of business like we're supposed to." #iufb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 7, 2019
Tom Allen's last words: "The Buckeyes are coming to town." #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 7, 2019
Victory Flag is flying #iufb pic.twitter.com/fRYvRrNuCe— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 7, 2019
Headlines
IU shows signs of improvement in blowout win, but now, the Buckeyes are coming to town -- Link
Everything but a turnover for Indiana defense -- Link
IU men's soccer scores third straight golden goal in 2-1 win over Denver -- Link
----
