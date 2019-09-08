News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 07:11:30 -0500') }} football Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 8

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana wide receiver Miles Marshall looks in a pass late in Indiana's 52-0 win against Eastern Illinois in Bloomington on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Seen on The Hoosier

Final: Indiana 52, Eastern Illinois 0

Three Takeaways From Indiana's 52-0 Win Against Eastern Illinois

What we saw from offensive rotational players in a blowout victory

Quoted: Tom Allen discusses 52-0 victory over Eastern Illinois

Quoted: Indiana players discuss 52-0 victory over Eastern Illinois

Local tight end hopes to take steps forward with IU during gameday visit

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU shows signs of improvement in blowout win, but now, the Buckeyes are coming to town -- Link

Everything but a turnover for Indiana defense -- Link

IU men's soccer scores third straight golden goal in 2-1 win over Denver -- Link

