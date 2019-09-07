Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led the Indiana offense to three touchdowns in the first quarter alone. Afterwards, backups and inexperienced players on the roster began to filter into the game, showing what can potentially provide to the team this year, and in the years ahead.

The Indiana Hoosiers saw numerous rotational players see game action in the team’s dominant 52-0 beat down of the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Running backs

Indiana’s offense scored touchdowns on seven of its 13 drives in this game, each to a different player. Stevie Scott scored a rushing touchdown for his seventh straight game, but more impressive was the fact that three other also running backs scored against Eastern Illinois.

Sophomore running back Ronnie Walker saw just three carries on the ground, amounting to a total of 12 yards, but made his presence known in the passing game with one reception that went for a score.

When junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey entered the game in place of Penix, his first play was a dump off pass to Walker in the flat. He sprinted down the right sideline and kept his balance against multiple attempts from the Panthers to push him out of bounds, and crossed the goal line after 64 yards.

Another rotational player at the running back position, and a highly touted recruit, freshman running back Sampson James carried the ball 12 times for just 22 yards, but found the end zone for the first time in his collegiate career on a one-yard plunge.





Wide Receivers

Last week’s leading receiver, fifth-year senior Nick Westbrook, finished today’s game with zero catches. Instead, the Hoosiers’ other fifth-year senior Donavan Hale had a breakout game and hauled in a team-high five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

“I feel like that’s something I'm capable of doing night in and night out,” Hale said after the game. “Peyton and Mike did a good job of finding me when I was open.”

This game marked the first time in his career Hale had surpassed 100 yards receiving.

Redshirt freshman Miles Marshall opened up the Hoosier scoring by catching his first pass and touchdown in a single, 10-yard play. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Indiana used him more at the start of this game, rather than settling him in with the other backups.

David Ellis, a true freshman athlete, entered the game to take the place of junior receiver Whop Philyor in the slot. The return specialist caught two passes for 26 yards, but dropped a touchdown pass from Ramsey on fourth down inside the red zone.

Ellis also came into the game to field punt returns, but only mustered nine yards.





Tight Ends

Offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has been getting sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot more involved in the passing game to start the season. Hendershot contributed five catches on offense for 52 yards and a touchdown.

When it was Hendershot’s time to be removed from the game, it was redshirt freshman Turon Ivy Jr. that added receiving production. He caught three passes for 24 yards on the afternoon.

“It’s great to see guys like [Turon] get in there too and get some catches for his first time,” Hendershot said after the game. “I just like us all getting the ball, it makes it more easy, it makes you want to go block like you’re going to get rewarded with a pass.”





With offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer settling into his first season as Indiana's offensive coordinator, he'll be responsible for distributing the playing time between rotational players on the offense.

Two games are now in the books for the Hoosiers, and the coaching staff will have to start thinking about potentially redshirting players like James and Ellis to add another year of eligibility for them within the program.







