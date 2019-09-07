Indiana quarterback Mike Penix Jr., wide receivers Donavan Hale and Whop Philyor, tight end Peyton Hendershot, and defensive end James Head Jr. discuss the Hoosiers' home-opening victory against Eastern Illinois.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. drops back to pass against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 7. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Mike Penix Jr.

Penix played in just two quarters and completed 14 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Back up quarterbacks Peyton Ramsey and Jack Tuttle played the rest of the game in his place.

“Just getting in the weight room, watching film, getting sharper," Penix said after the game. "We only had one game of film to study from so we studied that until we couldn’t anymore, all the way down to the last seconds. We’re defeinily imporoving alot, like paying attention to all the details, amking sure we can exectue.”



Donavan Hale

Hale came away with five receptions, good for 110 yards and a touchdown on the afternoon. It was the first 100-yard game of his career.

“I feel like that’s something I’m capable of doing night in and night out," Hale said after the game. "Peyton and Mike did a good job of finding me when I was open.”



Whop Philyor

Philyor contributed receptions of 36 and 29 yards on offense before giving up playing time to freshman athlete David Ellis in the slot.

“It actually felt good," Philyor said after the game. "I didn’t know my knee was going to be stable and stuff like that. It feels good to be back out there with my guys, doing what we love.”

The junior receiver went down to injury last season, but displayed his health on an impressive run as he broke multiple tackles before being stopped inside the five yard line.

"I actually didn’t know I could do that to be honest with you," Philyor said. "I was just running, that’s what I was born to do."



Peyton Hendershot

Hendershot came into this game wanting to improve on his blocking since he and the other tight ends have been so involved in the Hoosiers' passing game.

“I did a lot better, but still, I was coming off the ball really good, but I was losing them late," Hendershot said after the game. "So I think I need to finish blocks a little bit better.”



James Head Jr.