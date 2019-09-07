News More News
Local tight end hopes to take steps forward with IU during gameday visit

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Local 2021 tight end Aaron Steinfeldt views Indiana as his hometown team but also has rising interest in Washington after he was named MVP of a UW prospect camp this summer.

He will continue to garner interest from Power Five programs as his recruitment goes on, but he hopes to take steps forward with IU on his visit to campus for the Hoosiers' home opener against Eastern Illinois.

Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt attends a prospect camp at Washington this summer. He hopes to take steps forward with Indiana during his visit Saturday during the Hoosiers' home opener against Eastern Illinois. (@yale1984/Twitter.com)
There is a tight end in Bloomington who some programs haven't taken notice of yet but will certainly approach before the 2021 cycle is over, and that tight end is Bloomington North's Aaron Steinfeldt.

At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds Steinfeldt has become a force in Bloomington North's offense, and Indiana took notice during his sophomore season before eventually inviting him to a summer camp.

Now, Steinfeldt is set for a visit to IU for the Hoosiers' home opener against Eastern Illinois.

