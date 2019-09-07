Quoted: Tom Allen discusses 52-0 victory over Eastern Illinois
Indiana head coach Tom Allen discusses the team's 52-0 victory over Eastern Illinois.
Many rotational players saw the field, the offense protected the football and the defense only allowed 116 total yards to the Panthers. Indiana will play against Ohio State at home next week.
Tom Allen
"Just happy with our guys being able to come back and clean some things up from last week," Allen said after the game. "I thought that they were able to run the football better, tackle better. Execution was solid on both sides of the ball."
