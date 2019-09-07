Indiana entered its matchup against Eastern Illinois looking to patch up the holes that were burned into its opening-week fabric in a 34-24 win against Ball State. The Hoosiers dominated in nearly every aspect of the Week Two matchup against EIU, winning 52-0.

11:05 1Q: To begin the game, Indiana threw the ball seven times and ran it three times for a total of 79 yards. The drive culminated in redshirt freshman Miles Marshall's first reception and touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Mike Penix. IU would take a 7-0 lead after Logan Justus' extra point.

4:28 1Q: After forcing a three-and-out on defense, Indiana pieced together another touchdown drive – nine plays for 68 yards – capped by a rushing touchdown by Stevie Scott. That score marked the seventh straight game Scott has scored a rushing touchdown. IU led, 14-0.

1:34 1Q: Redshirt freshman Aaron Casey tipped an EIU punt, which placed Indiana at EIU's 32-yard line to start its third drive, and Whop Philyor immediately took an intermediate reception 29 yard by breaking two tackles. Cole Gest finished off the drive with a three-yard score, his first of the season. IU led 21-0.

End 1Q: Indiana 21, Eastern Illinois 0

1:44 2Q: After a couple drives that ended in punts, including a long dropped pass by Ty Fryfogle, and EIU's most successful drive that ended with a punt, Indiana was able to find its way into the endzone again on a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Peyton Hendershot was the recipient of the score this time and pushed the lead to 28-0.

1:07 2Q: Indiana quickly forced a three-and-out, and on what was expected to be the final drive of the half, Peyton Ramsey entered at quarterback for the Hoosiers. On his first pass, a short loft to Ronnie Walker Jr., Walker took the ball to the sidelines, brushed off several arm tackles and scored after 64 yards. IU jumped to a 35-0 lead.

Halftime: Indiana 35, Eastern Illinois 0

7:19 3Q: A blown assignment in the third level of Eastern Illinois' defense left Donavan Hale wide open along the right sideline, and Ramsey found him. Hale walked into the endzone for his first score of the season and his first 100-yard game (101 yards) of his career.

End 3Q: Indiana 42, Eastern Illinois 0

13:28 4Q: Sampson James scored his first career touchdown with a 1-yard rush to extend Indiana's lead to 49-0.

11:54 4Q: Charles Campbell hits the first field goal of his career from 48 yards out, pushing Indiana's lead to 52-0.

Final: Indiana 52, Eastern Illinois 0

Mike Penix: 14-of-20, 197 yards, 2 TDs

Stevie Scott: 12 carries, 61 yards, 1 TD

Donavan Hale: 5 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD