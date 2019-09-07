Indiana spent most of its week leading up to Eastern Illinois preaching consistency, and that's what it showed on the field for the home-opener Saturday. Th eHoosiers also gave an effort in involving more running backs and getting reps to al three quarterbacks in the 52-0 victory.

Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor extends for a 36-yard reception in the first quarter Saturday against Eastern Illinois. (USA Today Images)

Running Backs Were Involved

The running back position was one of much anticipation coming into the 2019 season, but the season-opener against Ball State left some wanting more. Stevie Scott carried the ball 19 times for just 48 yards, and the ball carriers behind him – Cole Gest, Ronnie Walker Jr. and Sampson James – each received just one carry.

That left a definition of the running back position in question, but the tools in the backfield came into focus throughout the EIU blowout. “Just from watching it, you could tell there was quite a bit of a difference,” Allen said after the game Saturday. “But at the same time, we’ve got to continue to work it.” The run-pass ratio between the games against Ball State and Eastern Illinois was nearly identical. Th eHooseirs passed the ball 41 times in both games, ran the ball 33 times against Ball State and ran it 34 times against EIU on Saturday. The difference was the Stevie Scott didn’t receive 19 carries, and the backup tailbacks were more involved. Scott ran the ball 12 yards for 61 yards and a touchdown. Sampson James was the next-most-used back with 12 carries on the final couple series, and he also scored a touchdown, the first of his career. But it was clear that there is still some maneuvering the staff needs to do with the stable of backs in order to flesh out ways to most efficiently get the ball to playmakers in the backfield. Cole Gest, who scored his first touchdown since Nov. 18, 2017, had just one carry and one reception with a skillset that has been discussed for four seasons because of its uniqueness, and Walker, who converted a 64-yard touchdown reception, has been working in with the twos most often but had only three carries Saturday.

Consistency in Multiple Ways

From the moment the page turned and Indiana began moving away from Ball State and preparing for Eastern Illinois, the message the staff tried to convey to its players was consistency. Tom Allen mentioned as recently as Thursday that the most elite athletes are “comfortable with the boredom of consistency.”

“We need to be consistent in the way that we approach every single practice, no matter what happens the previous week,” Allen said Thursday. “There’s a phrase, we brought in a sports psychologist, that said, ‘embracing the boredom of consistency.’ Elite athletes can do that. I think that’s a great way to say because it does get monotonous, it does get mundane.” On Saturday, it got monotonous and mundane as Indiana continued to stack score upon score with little to no contest from Eastern Illinois. When the second- and third-string players entered the game, it didn’t change much either. But the Hoosiers maintained consistent pressure on EIU and didn’t get back on their heels. Turnovers haven’t been as closely dissected as in recent seasons’ past at Indiana – at least not yet – but the Hoosiers did lose the turnover battle to Ball State in Week One. Mike Penix threw two interceptions, and Indiana intercepted one of its own at the end of the game. Allen stressed turnovers during practice in the week leading up to the EIU game. “One thing, we didn’t have any turnovers,” Hale said. “Last week, we had a couple. Coach Allen really emphasized turnovers. We had way too many penalties. This was something like a test to see what our offense was made of, but the real test is next week.” Consistency showed in other aspects of the team as well. The tackling improved from last week against Ball State. The Indiana staff calculated 181 yards after contact in Week One, but in Week Two, th eHoosiers only surrendered a total of 116 yards. The dropped passes also decreased considerably. Whop Philyor was one fo the biggest culprits of the drops last week, but he had four catches for 75 yards, including a 36-yard catch he extended out for. There was a dropped by Ty Fryfogle deep down the field as he hit the ground, but few others. Once the staff began to rotate second- and third-string players into the game, the play didn’t drop too much, in terms of turnovers, communication or effort. IU was consistent all the way through. “I’ve been doing this a long time,” Allen said. “It's hard to shut somebody out. I don't really care who it is. We play who is scheduled on our schedule and, just like I've always said, don't take anything for granted. It was just a good, solid, consistent performance is what I would categorize it.”

Three Quarterbacks Getting Reps